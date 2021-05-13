NWAC Volleyball: Devils sweep away T-Birds

The LCC volleyball team officially got back on a winning streak Wednesday, downing Highline in three sets 25-15, 25-22, 25-11 at Myklebust Gymnasium.

Highline managed to gather momentum at some point in all three sets, but every single time, LCC came right back to wrest control away from its visitors — oftentimes with help from the T-Birds — and put it away. Down 8-6 early in the first, the Red Devils went on a 6-1 run — sparked by four Highline errors — before reeling off 10 straight points to go up 22-10. In a closer second set, the Thunderbirds led 7-6, but the Devils slowly traded two points for one and three-point runs for twos, dragging themselves ahead to win.

Come the third set, Highline jumped out to a 5-1 advantage for its largest lead of the night, but another huge run, sparked by 11 T-Bird miscues in a 13-point span, put the hosts ahead for good, and three final Highline attack errors got the Devils their final three points to win by 14.

The Thunderbirds racked up 29 attack errors on the night for a grand hitting percentage of -.126; of the nine Highline players to take a swing, just three finished above .000.