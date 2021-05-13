NWAC Volleyball: Devils sweep away T-Birds

The LCC volleyball team officially got back on a winning streak Wednesday, downing Highline in three sets 25-15, 25-22, 25-11 at Myklebust Gymnasium.
Highline managed to gather momentum at some point in all three sets, but every single time, LCC came right back to wrest control away from its visitors — oftentimes with help from the T-Birds — and put it away. Down 8-6 early in the first, the Red Devils went on a 6-1 run — sparked by four Highline errors — before reeling off 10 straight points to go up 22-10. In a closer second set, the Thunderbirds led 7-6, but the Devils slowly traded two points for one and three-point runs for twos, dragging themselves ahead to win.
Come the third set, Highline jumped out to a 5-1 advantage for its largest lead of the night, but another huge run, sparked by 11 T-Bird miscues in a 13-point span, put the hosts ahead for good, and three final Highline attack errors got the Devils their final three points to win by 14.
The Thunderbirds racked up 29 attack errors on the night for a grand hitting percentage of -.126; of the nine Highline players to take a swing, just three finished above .000.
Add in two bad passes and three service errors, and Highline gifted 34 points to their hosts, limiting the number of kills to go around the LCC scoresheet. As it was, the Devils spread the offense available around.
Camryn Wilson racked up nine kills to lead the way, Kaylee Barnum had seven, Jayden Foster put down six — posting a team-best .385 hitting percentage — and Jose Dew finished with five.
Wilson also led the Devils with three aces — LCC finished with nine as a team — and brought up 10 digs, second behind Emma Nelson’s 21.
Karsyn Zargoza and Amanda Holm facilitated the offense with 16 and 12 assists, respectively.
At the net, Naugle sent back five blocks, and Emily Borgstedt added four.
Going into the final week of the season, LCC (9-1) is still first in the NWAC West Region, and is second in total wins in the entire conference, behind 14-0 Lane College. The Red Devils have two matches left, one apiece against 6-1 Pierce — which handed them their only loss of the season back on April 28 — and Tacoma.