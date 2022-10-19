NWAC Volleyball: Chinchen leads Lower Columbia in sweep over Centralia College

Paige Chinchen slammed 13 kills to lead Lower Columbia past winless Centralia in a decisive three-set victory. The NWAC West region contest fell in favor of the Red Devils by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-14.

It was relatively smooth sailing for LCC, Wednesday at Myklebust Gymnasium. Centralia entered without a win in 21 games this season and it held its only lead early in the second set as the Red Devils squandered half a dozen points on attack errors to fall behind 6-3. The hosts would bounce back behind a much cleaner serve-receive phase than their opponent.

Kate Johnson had eight kills, a .467 hit percentage and nine digs for the Red Devils. Jayden Foster added five kills, sophomore libero Arianna Vreeland had a game-high 17 digs.

“We did pretty well the first two sets. The last set we did have too many (unforced errors) for what we like to see,” Lower Columbia coach Carri Smith said.

Facing a weaker opponent in Centralia, the focus for Lower Columbia was on limiting mistakes and improving its free-ball offense. Outside of a few stretches over the final two sets, LCC was able to do that. It got out to a hot start by running out to a 10-5 and 14-6 lead in the first set before winning it 25-12.

Then, after that slow start in the second set, the Red Devils mounted a comeback behind the serving of Jazzy Golly who finished with seven aces, and several Chinchen attacks at the net.

After putting the second set in the bag 25-17, Lower Columbia cruised the rest of the way.

“We did run a lot more free-ball plays tonight than we normally do, so I do have to say it was a lot of change up that we’re not quite used to,” Smith said. “I really wanted to focus on working through all of our different plays and kind of utilize that to get more comfort with plays we don’t run quite as much.”

The assortment of free-ball plays are part of Smith’s effort to make the Red Devils less predictable as the team nears postseason play.

“We have about seven different plays for free ball and some are just for front-row setters, some are just for the back-row setters because we have both this year,” Smith explained. “So they’re having to also know which setter is in at the time to know whether they are running a front-row setter play or back-row setter play.”

Alex Tinsley, the Red Devils freshman setter, led the team with 15 assists against Centralia. Tinsley set up Chinchen several times Wednesday, as the freshman and former Kalama star routinely found open space on the Trailblazers’ side of the court.

“We went out there and no matter the team we’re facing I feel like we always go out with the mentality that we need to play our best and not play down to any team’s level,” Tinsley said.

Tinsley distributed the ball fairly evenly to four of the team’s top hitters against Centralia. Lower Columbia finished with four hitters how tallied at least 15 attacks at the net.

Coach Smith believes that sort of balanced look is an essential element for her team to hone in so that opponents can’t focus on any one hitter.

“We want to give everybody an opportunity to swing, see who is going to be the hot hitters of the night," Smith said. "But also we need to distribute evenly as much as we can just to help keep blocks on their toes so they are not going after one of our hitters every time."

Up next for Lower Columbia (21-4. 7-1 conference) is a rematch with undefeated NWAC West division-leader Highline, Friday. The Red Devils, currently sitting in second place in the West Region, lost in five sets to Highline last month in the first matchup held at Myklebust Gymnasium.