Paige Chinchen slammed 12 kills as Lower Columbia rebounded from a tough 5-set loss with a 3-set sweep over Pacific University, Tuesday. The set scores were 25-18, 25-16 and 25-11.

Kate Johnson delivered 10 kills on 14 attempts for a .714 hitting rate and the Red Devils two setters Kate Onespot-Danforth and Alex Tinsley led the way with 22 and 15 assists apiece.

On the defensive end, Chinchen led the Red Devils with 18 digs and defensive specialist Madi Noel added 14 digs.

Lower Columbia (9-4) will compete in the Bellevue Crossover with two games on Friday versus Chemeketa and Everett. The first game opens at 1 p.m.