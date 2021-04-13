NWAC Softball: Red Devils rough up Centralia nine

But the LCC bats were just getting warmed up.

In the top of the second frame Kaylee Barnum blasted a solo homerun to extend the lead. The third inning was a back to the basics session for the Red Devils as they used a single by Kinzey Williams, an RBI double by McGough and a sacrifice fly by Behic to extend their lead out to 6-2.

“We had a lot of doubles today just throughout the whole lineup. The ball just seemed to find a gap if you got it up in the air,” LCC coach Traci Fuller said. “We have a lot of power hitters but we also have the speed.”

Meanwhile, Behic settled into her spot in the circle and kept Centralia off balance at the plate. She finished the game with six strikeouts over seven innings while allowing seven hits and three runs.

“She struggled at first but she kind of adjusted to the umpire’s strike zone and really they struggled to hit off of her in the last few innings,” Fuller said.

Maddie Curaming helped to keep the Trailblazers bats on the bench by putting together a highlight reel in left field beneath the swirling winds that rise up off of the Chehalis River just beond the Fort Borst Park tree line. In the third inning she even managed to record all three outs herself.