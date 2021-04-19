NWAC Softball: Red Devils roast Chokers twice

Lower Columbia College took Grays Harbor to school last week with four straight wins that came to a conclusion Saturday afternoon at Tam O’Shanter Park. The Red Devils defeated the Chokers twice on Wednesday and then doubled down for a sweep over the weekend, dropping the visitors 10-0 and 13-2.
“We’re not used to playing the same team that many times in a row that’s for sure,” LCC coach Traci Fuller said. “To our credit we jumped out in the first inning and scored a lot of runs and kind of took them out. They had a hard time bouncing back, I think.”
In the day’s opener Jade Behic nearly tossed a perfect game for the Red Devils with the Chokers’ first hit coming with one out in the fifth inning of the ten-run rule abbreviated affair. Behic struck out six batters, allowed just the one hit and surrendered no walks in the five-inning win.
“Her changeup was money. It was dirty,” Fuller said. “She threw a great game.”
At the plate it was once again the Katelyn McGough show for the Red Devils all day. In the first game of the day the right fielder whacked three hits including a home run, a double and two RBIs. Taylor Alto added a pair of hits, Brittnee Harvill belted a double and Maddie Curaming notched a triple to get the day going.
The bats just kept on making noise for the Red Devils in Game 2 as they put up eight runs in the first inning and scored in each one of their offensive frames to end the contest early via mercy rule.
“Our batters did a great job of battling with two strikes,” Fuller said.
And even with strikes in the count, the Red Devils hitters made sure not to get cheated. McGough blasted a pair of homeruns in the game and finished with four RBIs.
“McGough is my hot hitter right now. She seems to hit the ball very hard every time she’s up to bat,” Fuller said. “She’s been great for us in that number two spot with helping to get run production early in the game.”
Karsyn Zaragoza belted a homerun for the Red Devils, too, and Taylor Alto added two hits with three runs scored. At the top of the lineup, Kinzey Williams legged out a double and scored two runs on her two hits.
Tatum Guzman took the grapefruit to the slab for LCC in the rematch and took care of all five innings of work while allowing two runs on three hits. The only damage to her line came on a pair of solo homeruns.
Neither LCC pitcher allowed a free pass all day long. Converted outfielder Taylor Alto also helped the defense out by continuing to make a home for herself at shortstop.
“She’s just making all the routine plays and doing a great job,” Fuller said. “She excitedly volunteered to do that to help the team and she’s doing a fantastic job there.”
LCC (8-0) is scheduled to play again on Saturday with a doubleheader at Tam O’Shanter against Centralia.