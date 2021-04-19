NWAC Softball: Red Devils roast Chokers twice

Lower Columbia College took Grays Harbor to school last week with four straight wins that came to a conclusion Saturday afternoon at Tam O’Shanter Park. The Red Devils defeated the Chokers twice on Wednesday and then doubled down for a sweep over the weekend, dropping the visitors 10-0 and 13-2.

“We’re not used to playing the same team that many times in a row that’s for sure,” LCC coach Traci Fuller said. “To our credit we jumped out in the first inning and scored a lot of runs and kind of took them out. They had a hard time bouncing back, I think.”

In the day’s opener Jade Behic nearly tossed a perfect game for the Red Devils with the Chokers’ first hit coming with one out in the fifth inning of the ten-run rule abbreviated affair. Behic struck out six batters, allowed just the one hit and surrendered no walks in the five-inning win.

“Her changeup was money. It was dirty,” Fuller said. “She threw a great game.”

At the plate it was once again the Katelyn McGough show for the Red Devils all day. In the first game of the day the right fielder whacked three hits including a home run, a double and two RBIs. Taylor Alto added a pair of hits, Brittnee Harvill belted a double and Maddie Curaming notched a triple to get the day going.