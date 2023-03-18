SALEM — Teeghan Reams returned to her home state of Oregon and put on quite the performance in a doubleheader to lead Lower Columbia to a sweep of Chemeketa College. LCC won 16-5 in five innings in Game 1 and followed with a 10-6 win in Game 2 on Friday.

Reams slugged three homers to drive in five runs all off of Chemeketa starter Emily Cole in Game 1 before returning with a 3-for-4 performance in Game 2 with another three RBI. Reams finished the day 6-for-8 with three homers, giving her four on the season, a double and eight RBI.

She is now batting .444 12 games into her collegiate career and it’s safe to say Reams is finding herself quite capable at the NWAC level.

LCC touched up Cole for 16 runs on 16 hits. She walked two and struck out seven while surrendering five homers. The other two Red Devils homers came from Ali Heater and Sunny Bennion.

Lower Columbia (6-6 overall) fell behind 3-2 after the first inning. It followed with 12 unanswered runs including a seven spot in the third frame to build a 14-3 lead through the top half of the fourth inning. Heater finished the game 2-for-4 with the solo home run.

Another standout for LCC in the twin bill versus the Storm was freshman Sawyer Stenson who finished the day 7-for-8 with a double, three RBI and five runs scored. She has her average up to .406 on the season with 11 RBI and 12 runs scored.

Sophomore outfielder Emily Panush batted 4-for-6 over the two games with four runs scored, a walk and two RBI.

Heater pitched all five innings in Game 1. She allowed five runs on five hits and five walks to go with four strikeouts.

The Red Devils turned to 5-foot-10 sophomore Darby DeRuyter for Game 2. She gave up six runs, three earned, on six hits and three walks while striking out one Storm batter. Sadie Knutson relieved her to pitch a scoreless seventh inning with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

Chemeketa pitched Hannah Walliman in Game 2. She was tagged for 10 runs, five earned, on 12 hits, one walk and six strikeouts over seven innings. Chemeketa had five errors in Game 2 and LCC had four.

Lower Columbia returned to the diamond on Saturday at Clark College for another doubleheader.