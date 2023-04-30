GRESHAM, Ore. — Lower Columbia felt the sting of a walk-off loss at Mt. Hood, Saturday.

Holding a 11-7 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, Mt. Hood scored four runs to tie the game against Darby DeRuyter and the Red Devils to force extra innings in the second game of the twin bill, Saturday between NWAC South Region rivals.

The Saints would win the game in the ninth inning with a walk-off base hit to win 12-11. Coupled with the earlier 7-1 win in the opener, Mt. Hood swept aside LCC, snapping its seven-game winning streak.

Matlyn Leetch led a Mt. Hood offense that banged out 21 hits in the second game. Leetch went 5-for-6 with three runs scored while Alexia Geary batted 3-for-5 with a double, home run and four RBIs batting behind her.

LCC started Sadie Knutson in the circle for the second game of the series. Knutson surrendered five runs on seven hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings.

After being held to just three hits in the opener, LCC got the bats going against the Saints in Game 2. The Red Devils opened with four in the third inning to build a 4-1 lead. After the Saints answered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame, LCC responded with two more in the fourth, three in the fifth and two again in the sixth to extend its lead to 11-7.

It just couldn’t put Mt. Hood away.

Mt. Hood jumped on LCC early in Game 1, scoring five times in the first two frames against starter Alli Heater.

Meanwhile, LCC had a devil of a time trying to solve Mt. Hood right-hander Kylie Parsons who entered the game with a 2.27 ERA. Parsons held the Red Devils to one run on three hits. She walked six and struck out 10 in seven innings.

Gracie Hodgson and Leslie Main each finished 2-for-3 to lead the Saints in at the plate in the opener. Kenzie Kosmicki was 1-for-4 and drove in two runs for Mt. Hood.

Among the minimal offensive highlights for LCC were Sawyer Stenson who reached base three times with three walks against Parsons and Sunny Bennion who was 1-for-3 with a walk and the lone run. Raychel Squibb drove Bennion in with a single in the third inning which cut the Saints’ lead to 5-1.

Lower Columbia (21-15, 14-8) dropped into fourth place in the South Region with the losses. LCC is set to travel to Centralia for a doubleheader on Tuesday with a first pitch set for 3 p.m.