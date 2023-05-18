PORTLAND — In the first round of the NWAC Championships the Red Devils did what they failed to do four times through the regular season — beat Mt. Hood.

Facing the defending NWAC champions from Mt. Hood, and the Saints top starting pitcher Kylie Parsons who no-hit Lower Columbia earlier in the season, the Red Devils scored three runs in the first inning to open a 3-0 lead en route to the 7-3 upset win over the No. 5 seed.

With the win, LCC advanced to the second round of the NWAC Championships where it was set to play No. 4 Clackamas Thursday evening.

“As a team, we knew we weren’t going to lose easy, that we were going to give it our all,” LCC third baseman Destiny Dunlap said. “So we came in with a fighting spirit and we just kept that fighting spirit throughout the whole game and it helped all of our at-bats and our defense.

When Leanna Russell’s ground ball was booted by the Saints’ second baseman it allowed Russell to reach base and brought the Red Devils runners on second and third home to score. Dunlap followed up with a clean single to put LCC up 3-0 on Parsons and the Saints.

Mt. Hood scored one run in the bottom half of the inning to get its offense going against LCC starter Alli Heater. But Heater was able to escape multiple jams throughout the contest, frustrating the Mt. Hood lineup with her ability to change speeds, stay out of the middle of the plate and exploit their weaknesses.

The Saints loaded the bases in every inning save for the fifth and seventh. Heater was able to limit the Saints to just three runs and strand an extraordinary 14 runners on base.

“I’ll be the first one to tell you that I am not a strikeout pitcher,” said Heater. “I rely on my defense and they really had my back today. It was awesome to pitch for them.”

Heater complimented her battery mate, freshman catcher Sawyer Stenson, who was able to pick up on individual weaknesses of the Saints’ hitters throughout the game, relaying that information to Heater who did her best to exploit them.

“Sawyer was calling a great game behind the plate,” Heated noted. “She figured out the hitters weren’t quite getting (to the pitch) in, we pitched to weak spots and I got my defense working.”

With Lower Columbia up 5-1 in the fourth inning, Mt. Hood loaded the bases again in the fourth and broke through with two runs to cut the lead to 5-3. Gracie Hodgson delivered an RBI single and Marley Johnson brought home another run with a fielder’s choice ground ball with one out. But Heater was able to get the next hitter to pop out to end the threat there and keep the Red Devils in the lead.

Matlyn Leetch went 3-for-5 and Brenna Wilson was 2-for-4 to lead the Saints’ offense.

In the sixth inning, LCC scored two important insurance runs to give Heater the breathing room she needed.

After Dunlap reached on an error, pinch runner Ada Williams stole second. With two outs, Emily Panush doubled to score Williams and Sunny Bennion followed with an RBI single to put the Red Devils ahead 7-3. Heater pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to seal the upset win.

“So many times wiggling out of jams. I can’t even count how many times we had the bases loaded, I think it was three or four,” LCC coach Traci Fuller said. “(Heater was) just working our defense.”

Fuller said she went to the mound to reassure her starter and Heater responded that she wasn’t going to try to strike them out. She was going to attack the Saints’ hitters and force them to put the ball in play so that her defense could make the plays behind her. It was helpful that Heater had an early lead to work with.

“That was part of the plan, too. That first inning, the contact we had made the whole team believe that we could hit (Parsons),” said Fuller. “Those first three runs were really important in starting the game.”

And it allowed Heater to settle in.

“It’s a lot easier to pitch for a team that goes out and scores runs for you,” said Heater.

Heater finished the game with 10 hits allowed, three walks and two hit batters over seven innings. She yielded three runs and struck out three while stranding those 14 runners on base.

Parsons entered the game with a 2.52 ERA over 116 2/3 innings and 20 starts during the regular season. Lower Columbia got to Parsons for seven runs on eight hits, one walk and she finished with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

“We’ve seen (Parsons) so many times. We prepared for her,” Fuller said. “The thing is we wanted to beat them. They made a comment, ‘We don’t want to play (Lower Columbia).”

That comment reveals the extent of the history between the two teams.

“We were so close the last time we played them and they came back to beat us,” Fuller added. “I just kept telling them that sooner or later we were going to get a break against (Mt. Hood). It just wasn’t happening for us. We just needed to get that one more play, that one break to go our way.

“We felt prepared to beat that team, because we knew what they had. I think it just comes down to our heart and our pride and I’m just really proud of them.”

Sawyer Stenson led the Lower Columbia offense by batting 2-for-4 with an RBI. Russell drove in two and Destiny Dunlap was 1-for-4 with some huge defensive plays at third base.

Lower Columbia moved on to the second round of the NWAC championships where as a No. 12 seed it is playing with house money. A win over Clackamas Thursday night will put the team into the quarterfinals.

“I am excited for them. We can go as deep in this tournament as we want to go,” Fuller stated. “We are the pilots right now. We had some bad breaks this season and some tough losses that we should have won and we’re bitter about it. So we’re coming back.”

A win on Thursday night would put Lower Columbia up against the winner of Treasure Valley and Bellevue on Friday at noon back at Delta Park.