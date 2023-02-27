BELLEVUE — Let the final score from the opening weekend of NWAC softball action show that Lower Columbia's opponents and Mother Nature both came out undefeated.

After a long slog and a disappointing return the Red Devils will have to wait another week to see what a new forecast and another diamond might do for their win-loss record.

For now, they'll have to chomp on the stats that do exist, and they weren't kind to the LCC side.

Lower Columbia dropped it's season-opener to the Bulldogs of Bellevue by a score of 11-3 in a contest that was called off after six innings. The Red Devils looked better in their second try, but still fell to Everett by a score of 7-3.

In the opener the Red Devils looked just fine for five innings trailing 4-2 entering what turned out to the be final frame. But Bellevue put up seven runs in the top of the sixth to push the game to the limit.

Darby DeRuyter took the loss for LCC after allowing four over three innings. Sadie Knutson then allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings work before Gracie Ray picked up the final out of the sixth with a punchout.

LCC put up seven hits in the contest, with Teeghan Reams picking up three of those, plus an RBI on a home run, all by herself.

Raychel Squibb also homered for the Red Devils and Jada Cargo-Acosta added a double and a run.

For Bellevue it was Haley Winckler who led the way at the plate, notching two hits with a double, two RBI, and a run scored. Kelci Studioso posted two hits and three RBI at the top of the order for the hosts.

Kaci Imus went all six innings to earn the win for Bellevue, allowing

In their afternoon effort the Red Devils got out to a 1-0 lead to open the contest but fell behind 7-1 after four innings. A two spot in the sixth was all LCC could manage the rest of the way with just four hits on the day.

Sawyer Stenson led the LCC offense with three hits that included a round tripper and double. She also scored two runs and drove in another pair.

Alli Heater took the loss in relief for the Red Devils after allowing five runs over four innings of work. She also struck out five batters, but six hits and six free passes were her undoing.

Serina Penrod pitched a complete game with six strikeouts to pick up the win for Everett. Ivane Aholelei hit a home run for the Trojans, while Leiloa Bustamante posted two hits and two runs, and Kayla Tuaoa notched a double with two RBI.

On Sunday, the teams woke up to a blanket of snow covering the field and all games were canceled.

Lower Columbia (0-2) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Columbia Basin on Saturday starting at noon, with a doubleheader in Walla Walla set to start at noon on Sunday.