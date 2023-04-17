YAKIMA — Lower Columbia advanced in the NWAC crossover tournament with a pair of victories Saturday, defeating Edmonds 2-1 and then following with a 7-1 win over Wenatchee Valley. On Sunday, though, the Red Devils fell 9-7 to Douglas College before salvaging the day with a 26-2 drubbing of Blue Mountain.

Against Edmonds it was Sawyer Stenson and Maliyah Twitty that drove in the Red Devils' runs. Stenson finished the game with three hits including a double.

Teeghan Reams picked up the win for LCC, pitching six innings with three hits and one run allowed. She struck out three batters along the way before allowing a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning. After issuing a walk her day came an end and Alli Heater picked up the save without any further damage allowed.

The Red Devils opened up a four run lead in the first inning against Wenatchee Valley and led 6-0 before the Knights plated a run in the bottom of the third inning. LCC added another run in the top of the sixth inning for insurance and tallied 10 hits in the game.

Reams led the Red Devils at the dish with three hits and three RBIs out of the leadoff spot. Sunny Bennion added a pair of hits for LCC while Heater and Leanna Russell each posted base knocks and drove in runs.

Heater earned the win in the circle for LCC by going four innings and allowing one run. She scattered five hits and struck out one batter. Sadie Knutson finished the final three innings with two hits and a punchout on her shift.

On Sunday the Red Devils got off to an ideal start against Douglas College, taking a 3-0 lead over the first two innings before the tables turned. The Royals plated three runs in the third inning and added two more in the fifth to go with a trio in the sixth to stake out the lasting advantage. Douglas scored one more in the seventh to keep Lower Columbia at arm's length.

Reams was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs, two of which were earned, on three hits over 2 1/3 innings in the circle. Darby DeRuyter pitched three innings with four hits and three runs on her watch while Heater allowed two runs, one of the earned variety, on three hits in 1 2/3 innings of work.

Russell posted two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored for LCC.

Trailing 8-3 entering the bottom of the sixth LCC put up three runs and then added one more in the final frame on an RBI single by Destiny Dunlap, but came up short of a full comeback with the tying run at the plate.

Kennedy Williams added a base knock and two RBIs, while Bennion and Stenson each legged out doubles.

Complete stats were not available for the Red Devils' 24-run win over Blue Mountain. However, Twitty finished with three home runs.

LCC (15-13 overall) is slated to host Centralia on Wednesday for a doubleheader at Tam O'Shanter Park starting at 3 p.m.