YAKIMA — Lower Columbia returned to the diamond on Friday with a double-header split against Yakima Valley. The Red Devils dropped the first game of the double-header 11-3 in five innings before winning the second 12-2 over five innings.

Freshman right-hander Alli Heater earned the victory in Game 2 by pitching five innings in which she two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Sophomore outfielder Sunny Bennion led the Red Devils offense with a 3-for-4 game at the plate. Freshmen Sawyer Stenson and Teeghan Reams each drove in two runs with a pair of hits.

Stenson was 2-for-3 with a triple and a single and Reams finished 2-for-4 with a double. Lower Columbia also got big hits from outfielder Emily Panush who delivered a two-RBI triple and Destiny Dunlap who had an RBI-double as the Red Devils scored eight runs in the second with 12 hitters coming to the plate in the inning.

Game 1 saw the Yaks score seven runs in the second inning to break the game open. LCC, meanwhile, was held to three hits in the loss. Heater delivered an RBI-double while Bennion had a two-hit day for the Red Devils.

Freshman Sadie Knutson took the loss in the circle.

Lower Columbia (1-3 overall) was scheduled for a double-header at Columbia Basin on Saturday, with a double dip at Walla Walla on the docket Sunday. First pitch was set for noon on both days.