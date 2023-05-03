CENTRALIA — Lower Columbia split a doubleheader with Centralia on the road Tuesday, taking a back-and-forth rematch 13-11 behind a four-run seventh inning. That win came after squandering a late lead in its 4-3 loss to start its day on the brand new artificial turf on the college campus smack dab in the heart of the Hub City.

Trailing 11-9 in the seventh inning of the night cap and looking to salvage the mini two-game series, Lower Columbia picked up its first run via an error by Centralia shortstop Iz Shelton on a ground ball by Sawyer Stenson. It added on with hits by Leanna Russell and Maliyah Twitty to take a 2-run lead.

Twitty closed the game out in the seventh to give LCC a positive outcome to celebrate on the bus ride home to Longview.

Sunny Bennion and Stenson each had three hits at the top of the Red Devils’ lineup in Game 2. Bennion went 3-for-3 with a pair of walks and four runs scored. Stenson, meanwhile, went 3-for-5 with a triple, homer, five RBIs and four runs scored.

Raychel Squibb added had a pair of RBIs and Russell was 2-for-4 for the Red Devils.

Centralia won the first game in walk-off fashion after a pair of Lower Columbia errors allowed the Trailblazers to put the tying run on first base. The hosts went on to score the winning run in large part due to the distraction and havoc caused by pinch runner Kat Tuller.

The blown lead spoiled an impressive effort in the circle from freshman Alli Heater in the opener. The freshman right-hander was in the circle to close out a 3-2 victory in the seventh inning when the LCC defense let her down.

Heater allowed four runs, two earned, as she scattered six hits and didn’t walk a batter in six-plus innings in the loss.

LCC opened a 1-0 lead on Teeghan Reams’ 14th home run of the season. After Centralia tied the score at 1-1 in the first, the Red Devils regained the lead in the third inning and again in the sixth when Squibb came around to score.

Squibb batted 2-for-3 and Heater was also 2-for-3 for the Red Devils who had six hits in the game.

LCC is slated to return home to host Clackamas for a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first pitch slated for 12 p.m. at Tam O’Shanter Park.