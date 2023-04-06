OREGON CITY, Ore. — Alli Heater and Lower Columbia were roughed up in a twin bill at Clackamas, Wednesday. Heater and LCC dropped Game 1 9-1 to the Cougars before suffering a 14-2 defeat over five innings in Game 2 of the teams’ South Region clash.

The Red Devils bats struggled to find a spark against Clackamas left-hander Riley Shopp. LCC mustered just two hits in six innings, both by freshman Teeghan Reams who finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, driving in Emily Panush after she reached on a walk.

Shopp earned the victory after six strong innings in which she yielded one run on two hits and three walks and struck out four.

Coming off of a loss in her last outing against Southwest Oregon, Heater struggled again in her outing against Clackamas. The freshman right-hander was tagged for nine hits in the Cougars’ six-run second inning. In total, Heater allowed six runs, five earned, on nine hits in two innings.

Sadie Knutson was able to stem the tide of the Cougars’ runs slightly better in her three innings of relief for the Red Devils. Knutson allowed three runs on four hits and a walk.

Clackamas finished with 13 hits in the opener. Felicity (Wehi) Pastrana batted 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Cougars. Sophia Reyes finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Emily Dugan also batted 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Knutson was back in the circle in the nightcap where she endured a much tougher outing. Clackamas jumped all over the freshman right-hander for 10 runs in the first inning.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Knutson was lifted without recording an out after the first six Cougars she faced all reached base on five hits and a walk. Her final line showed six earned runs on five hits and the walk.

Reams took over for Knutson in the first inning. Reams had similar struggles recording outs against a locked in Cougars’ batting order. Reams allowed four runs in the first and four more over the second and third innings before Heater came on in relief in the third inning.

Reams pitched 2 and 1/3 innings with nine hits, two walks, eight runs and three strikeouts. Heater rebounded in Game 2, allowing just one hit over 1 2/3 innings and struck out three.

LCC scored a run in the first inning when Bella Aspaas singled to score Sunny Bennion for a 1-0 lead. But the lead didn’t last. The Red Devils scored a second run in the fourth inning, cutting the deficit to 14-2.

Aspaas finished Game 2 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Red Devils’ offense. Sawyer Stenson also had a multihit game as she finished 2-for-2.

Mia Falotico earned the win for the Cougars in Game 2. She limited the Red Devils to two runs on eight hits and a pair of walks over five innings. Falotico struck out two.

Lower Columbia (10-10, 6-4 Region) will look to snap its current four-game losing skid when it takes on Clark in a scheduled doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon at Tam O’Shanter Park.