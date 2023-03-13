LACEY — Playing in the NWAC Inter Region mixer over the weekend the Lower Columbia softball team managed to lock down a win at the Regional Athletic Complex before bad luck and bad weather ruined the rest of the weekend.

The Red Devils got the best of Pierce by a score of 6-4 on Saturday thanks in large part to the pitching efforts of Alli Heater. The pitcher with an All-Star caliber surname notched a complete game victory while scattering eight hits and four runs.

Teeghan Reams sparked the Red Devils’ offense with a two-run home run in the first inning. By the end of it Sunny Bennion and Raychel Squibb had also added home runs for LCC. Destiny Dunlap joined the fun with two hits and two runs batted in.

The nightcap went the other direction for the Red Devils as Spokane came out on top by a score of 6-5.

Saydi Knutson lasted just 3 1/3 innings in the circle for LCC while giving up eight hits and five runs. Still, it was Darby DeRuyter who took the loss at the end of 3 2/3 innings of work after allowing the go-ahead home run to Dayton Kell in the top of the seventh.

The Red Devils managed to get a runner into scoring position in the bottom of the seventh but could not get her spikes all the way to home plate. Reams led LCC in the chalked box by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Emily Panush added two hits and a RBI.

LCC’s Sunday slate against Edmonds and Highline was wiped when rain overwhelmed the synthetic surfaces at The RAC.

Lower Columbia (4-6 ) is set to play a doubleheader at Chemeketa in Salem on Friday. The Red Devils are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Clark on Saturday starting at noon.