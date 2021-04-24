NWAC Softball: Lower Columbia hammers out big inning late to beat Centralia

KELSO — The LCC softball team found itself trailing late in its home matchup against Centralia, but the Devils put up a six-run bottom of the sixth to turn the game on its head and come away 12-9 winners.

It took eight batters to do the damage in the sixth with the Devils working one base at a time, with the loud exception of a two-run blast off the bat of Maddie Curaming for the freshman’s first home run in an LCC uniform. In all, LCC sent 10 batters to the plate in the frame, seven logging hits.

Karsyn Zaragoza went 3-for-4 in the bottom third of the LCC lineup, including hitting a 2-RBI single to cap off a four-run rally in the bottom of the third. Kinzey Williams added three hits of her own in the leadoff spot — she singled to start the rally in the sixth and was the first Red Devil to cross the plate in the frame — and Ada Williams went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Lower Columbia had a field day in every aspect of the offensive game, putting up 18 hits at the plate and adding six stolen bases.

The only problem was that Centralia was also putting up runs fast. The Blazers took a 4-1 lead through two innings and made it 6-1 midway through the third. After LCC answered back with a four-spot, Centralia pushed its advantage up to 7-5 in the top of the fifth.