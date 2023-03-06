COLUMBIA BASIN — After having their opening weekend snowballed by late winter weather the Red Devils hit the road last weekend looking to make up for lost time. While LCC was able to pick up a pair of extra games along the way, it wasn’t able to garner much in the way of momentum after splitting three-doubleheaders against three different teams.

Lower Columbia opened up its trip with a split at Yakima Valley on Friday and then followed that up with one win each day against Walla Walla and then Columbia Basin over the weekend.

Saturday at the park in Pasco started with a 10-2 loss to Columbia Basin in five innings. Darby DeRuyter took the loss after allowing seven runs, only three of which were earned, and six hits over just two innings of work. Gracie Ray pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs.

Macao Jackson earned the win for Columbia Basin with a four-hit, two-run complete game.

Madi Olson hit two home runs for the Hawks, while Graci Brady added a triple and Harley Raymond notched a double.

The Red Devils were held scoreless except for the second inning when Sunny Bennion hit a two-run home run. Bella Aspaas added a double for LCC, while Destiny Dunlap and Leanna Russell also managed hits.

It was a home run fest for LCC in the rematch with Sawyer Stenson, Alli Heater, Teeghan Reams, Bella Aspaas and Leanna Russell all launching long balls in an 18-10 victory.

All told the Red Devils had 20 hits, with Maliyah Twitty leading the way by picking up four base knocks, including two doubles, scoring three runs and driving in another. Reams and Russell added doubles to their lines while Raychel Squibb also pounded out a pair of two baggers. Russell finished with five RBIs, Stenson drove in three runs, while Reams, Squibb and Aspaas all brought home a pair of runs with their bats.

After falling behind 5-0 in the first inning, and 7-0 by the end of the third, LCC put up four runs in the fourth and then exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning along.

Brady took the loss after allowing five earned runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings. Johnna Overby entered in relief and allowed three runs without getting an out before handing the ball over to Bailey Hausenbuiller who surrendered six more runs before the inning was through. After pitching a complete game in the opener Jackson had to return to get the final out of the fifth, and the next six outs as well.

Sadie Knutson earned the win for LCC with a four-inning effort that included three strikeouts. Knutson allowed seven earned runs on nine hits but the Red Devils’ bats had her back. Heater pitched the final three innings for LCC, allowing three runs on five hits.

Let’s Play Too

Sunday in the city so nice they named it twice the Red Devils wound up glad they signed up for two games after dropping the opener 11-2 in five innings.

Starting pitcher Gracie Ray was run from the game without getting an out after allowing four runs and walking four batters. DeRuyter fared slightly better in relief but still allowed seven runs on nine hits in just two innings. Knutson managed to pitch the final two innings for LCC without giving up a run.

On the other side Naomi Butterfield pitched a complete game while allowing seven hits to earn the victory.

Sawyer Stenson had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run in the losing effort. Heater added two hits and Squibb drove in a run for LCC. Bennion also notched a hit, scored a run and stole a base for the Red Devils.

The tables turned for LCC in the nightcap when Heater pitched a complete game to earn the win in a 9-1 victory. She allowed just one run on six hits and struck out four batters over six innings.

Aspaas had a home run to juice the Red Devils’ offense and Bennion turned in three hits, three runs and three stolen bags.

Meanwhile, Stenson finished with a double, two stolen bases and three RBIs, while Raychel Squibb drove in two runs. Twitty, Heater and Emily Panush also drove in runs for the visitors.

Regan McDaniel took the loss for Walla Walla after allowing seven earned runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings of work.

Lower Columbia (3-5) is scheduled to play a doubleheader against Pierce and then Spokane at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.