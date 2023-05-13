Following a pair of wins over Linfield's JV team on the road Monday, Lower Columbia was unable to repeat the performance against Southwest Oregon at home on Friday.

Instead, LCC was swept in the doubleheader by scores of 11-2 and 5-3 in the team’s final games of the regular season. The losses dropped LCC to 24-20 on the season and a fourth-place finish in the South Region.

After falling behind 11-0 in Game 1 before scoring its lone runs late, LCC opened the second game of the day under 90-degree heat by taking a 2-1 lead.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they were unable to hold it at Southwest Oregon scored four times in the top of the seventh to pull off the comeback victory.

Offensive highlights for the day included Teeghan Reams who crushed a pair of two-run homers and finished the day 2-for-7 with four RBIs. Bella Aspaas went 1-for-3 in the opener and Sawyer Stenson batted 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second game.

Ashley Fritz led the Lakers as she went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Sam Mansfield also batted 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Heater was rocked for five runs on nine hits and three walks over seven innings in the night cap contest.

Lower Columbia will compete next in the NWAC championship tournament beginning Thursday from the Delta Park Owens Sports Complex in Portland. An opponent and time have yet to be announced.