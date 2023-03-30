Lower Columbia finally returned to the field on Wednesday after seeing a pair of doubleheaders washed away due to weather. The Red Devils bats showed no signs of rust as the team and slugged its way to a doubleheader sweep of Grays Harbor, winning the two games by scores of 11-5 and 27-0 at Tam O'Shanter Park.

The Red Devils slugged four homers in the opening game of the twin bill as Sunny Bennion, Sawyer Stenson, Destiny Dunlap and Leanna Russell each went bridge. In the nightcap, Bennion doubled up on round trippers while Stenson, Reams and Destiny Dunlap each added long balls.

The wins stretched LCC’s current win streak out to six games.

Russell led the Red Devils at the plate with a 3-for-4 day with three RBI and three runs scored in the opener. Bennion, Stenson and shortstop Bella Aspaas each batted 2-for-3. Stenson had three RBI and Bennion drove in two. Teeghan Reams also had a three-hit day for LCC.

Darby DeRuyter, meanwhile, pitched 6 1/3 innings for LCC in the circle. She allowed five runs on five hits and eight walks while striking out 12 batters. Reams notched the final two outs to secure the win for Lower Columbia.

The 15 hits in Game 1 were just an appetizer for the offensive barrage Lower Columbia had in store for the Chokers in Game 2. LCC deposited five more balls over the fence en route to 27 runs on 25 hits in five innings.

Stenson and Maliyah Twitty finished with four-hit days, both driving in four runs. Dunlap, Raychel Squibb, Reams and Bennion each had three-hit games with Dunlap and Bennion each driving in five runs.

Reams picked up the win as she was solid in the circle in Game 2. Reams pitched five shutout innings with three hits and eight strikeouts.

LCC (10-6) was slated to play a doubleheader at Southwestern Oregon on Thursday.