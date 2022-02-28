 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Softball

NWAC Softball: LCC's opening weekend cut short by rain

Softball stock

The dirt around home plate is well-tread following a game at Seventh Avenue Park.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

BELLEVUE — The LCC softball team kicked off their season with four games slated across Saturday and Sunday, but opening weekend was cut short due to rain as the Red Devils failed to complete even two full games.

Things started alright weather-wise on Saturday, but the Devils’ opener didn’t quite go as planned when Bellevue downed them with a 10-0 win in five innings.

Jade Behic gave the Devils a bit of a spark at the plate, recording two of LCC’s eight hits with a single and a double, but the Devils couldn’t string enough together to bring any runs home.

The Devils held the Bulldogs in check early, but a nine-run fifth inning jolted the home team to the top and downed the Devils by mercy rule.

Behic also got the start in the circle and tossed four innings of two-hit ball while fanning seven Bulldogs at the dish.

LCC looked poised to shake off that opener against Everett in Saturday's second contest, but the persistent rain caused problems. With the Devils leading 3-1 in the fourth inning, a bat slipped out of the hands of a swinging Everett batter and that was enough for the umpire to call the game off.

Rylee Peters made the most of her Red Devil debut in the circle, allowing just three hits and striking out one The Trojans brought in just one run on her watch.

The Devils jumped up 2-0 in the first inning after a pair of walks loaded the bases before Mallory Brown and Katie Adkins both notched RBI's on groundouts to put the Devils ahead early.

Adkins added another run for the Devils in the top half of the fourth with an RBI double to left field that scored Ada Williams from first. Williams was on the base paths as a pinch runner for Brown, who singled to start the inning.

LCC had two more games scheduled for Sunday, but both were canceled due to rain. 

LCC (1-1) will hope the weather is better on the other side of the mountains next weekend when they head to Pasco for another pair of doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday at Columbia Basin College. The Devils play Big Bend on Friday before capping the weekend with a set against Columbia Basin on Saturday.

