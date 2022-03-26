NWAC Softball: LCC takes two over Mt. Hood

KELSO — The Lower Columbia softball team jumped back into NWAC play with a pair of wins, sweeping Mt. Hood 4-2 and 13-9 in a doubleheader at Tam O’Shanter Park on Saturday.

In Game 1, the Devils gave the ball to Jade Behic and let the sophomore take over. In the circle, Behic went the seven-inning distance, with seven strikeouts helping her pitch around nine hits and two walks to only allow two runs.

And when she wasn’t whiffing Saints in the top halves of the innings, Behic was providing herself with all the run support she’d need in the bottom halves. In the bottom of the third inning, the sophomore came up with two on and two outs and smacked a three-run homer to give herself a 3-1 lead to work with. Three innings later, she was back at it again, leading off the bottom of the sixth her her seventh big fly of the season.

Aside from those two big swings, Mt. Hood’s Alexia Geary kept the Devils on their toes all game long, allowing just two other hits, to Emily Panush and Ada Williams. But while the Saints spent more time on base, Behic kept them there nearly the whole game.

In Game 2, there would be no waiting around for the LCC bats. Just two innings in, the hosts had a 12-0 lead, after putting up five runs in the bottom of the first and seven more in the bottom of the second.

Katelyn McGough started the first rally off with a double, and Behic singled her home to put LCC ahead 1-0 right away. From there, it was a base-to-base run, with Williams drawing a walk, Mallory Brown, Maddie Curaming, and Angela Sullivan all knocking RBI singles, Panush getting hit by a pitch, and McGough drawing a bases-loaded walk in her second plate appearance of the frame.

In the second, the Saints started to fall apart, with Williams and Curaming doubling before Mt. Hood issued four walks and committed two errors to led the Devils blow the game open.

That ended up being more than enough offense to get the win, though the guests made things interesting by putting up nine runs in the final four innings.

Rylee Peters took the win for the Devils, going five innings and allowing eight earned runs. Darby DeRuyter tossed the final two innings.

LCC (7-5) will get the week off before traveling to Coos Bay, Ore. to take on Southwestern Oregon College for a doubleheader next Saturday.

