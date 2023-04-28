The Red Devils of Lower Columbia College are getting hot at the right time of the season. LCC rode the pitching of Alli Heater in game one and Teeghan Reams in game two to sweep Centralia College in a twinbill on the softball diamond at Tam O’Shanter park, Tuesday, and in doing so extended their winning streak to seven games.
The pitching of Heater was badly needed for LCC to preserve the game one victory. The Red Devils did just enough offensively and also got solid defense behind Heater to pick up a 3-0 victory.
Heater found out before the game she was the NWAC Pitcher of the Week and looked the part very much in her first chance to prove it.
“I just relied on my defense today. They had my back out there and got me a lot of good outs, and my catcher [Sawyer Stenson] called a great game today,” summarized Heater.
All the statements from Heater about the defense and her catcher were indeed correct, but Heater deserves a lot of credit herself, and her coach Traci Fuller was more than willing to provide it to her after the win.
“She was absolutely lights out. She had a great performance and was the reason we were able to be successful in the win,” explained Fuller.
LCC was able to start fast in the first. Quite literally.
Sunny Bennion led off the game with a walk and quickly stole second base. The next batter Stenson joined Bennion on base after being hit by a pitch. Both baserunners would execute a double steal to perfection to threaten right away with two on in scoring position and no outs. Teeghan Reams was able to pick up an RBI after a sac-fly to right field. Stenson moved over to third on a tag-up and then came home to score after the next batter Rachel Squibb grounded out on the infield but did enough to bring home the runner from third and put the Devils on top 2-0 after one inning.
LCC had to wait a few more innings to pick up another run, and it would come in the fourth after Destiny Dunlap got a hit to lead off the inning. Pinch runner Emily Panush would come around to score after a one out single by Leanna Russell to extend the lead up to 3-0.
In the fifth inning Centralia started to put some hits together and loaded the bases with one out, but Heater buckled down and got the next two batters to ground back to her in the circle. Heater tossed to home to get the force at the plate for the second out, and then tossed out the next batter heading to first to work out of a jam.
The sixth went by without a hiccup, but the seventh got slightly nerve-racking. After the first batter of the inning was put out, an error on the infield put a runner one first. The next batter grounded out to shortstop and tossed to second base for a force for the second out.
Or so everyone thought.
The head coach for Centralia went out to appeal the call and got the field umpire to check with the plate umpire to see if the ball had dropped out of the glove on the low throw in the dirt. Video replay was not available (or probably legal) but the plate umpire saw conclusive evidence to overturn the call. That meant instead of two outs and one on, it was runners on first and second with one down.
After everything was sorted, Heater went right back to the playbook that got her out of the fifth inning and got the next two batters to ground back to her where she would toss both out at first to end the ballgame. Heater only allowed four hits in the complete game shutout with five strikeouts and only one walk allowed but had a major impact fielding her position with seven assisted putouts.
The rematch was not nearly as close as the first as LCC smashed the Blazers 17-6 in five innings
The ball went to Teeghan Reams on the hill where she was perfect through three innings. But it was the damage Reams did to the ball at the plate going 4-4 with five RBI’s, falling just a triple short of the cycle that really impressed those in attendance.
“There was some good pitching from them [Blazers] today, and I had to focus up to get the barrel on the ball,” said Reams after the game.
The barrel was on the ball plenty for the Devils and especially in the third inning. LCC sent fifteen batters to the plate, scoring nine runs on ten base hits including the 14th HR of the season for Reams.
Fair to say, some adjustments were made in between games one and two.
“I was disappointed with how we handled the bats in game one and not making the necessary adjustments, but game two we did make those adjustments to get runners on base and cause a little chaos,” said Fuller.
Sure, a little chaos is putting it lightly. Four different players scored at least three runs in the shortened game including Bennion, Stenson, Reams, and Leanna Russell.
Bennion also stole three bases while the team racked up ten swiped bags in the game. The Devils had eleven different players record at least one hit and five players collect multiple hits including Stenson, Rachel Squibb, Russell, Heater, and of course Reams.
Lower Columbia (21-13, 14-6 NWAC South) currently sits in third place just two and a half games behind Mt. Hood in the standings with a doubleheader scheduled down in Gresham against the Saints set for Saturday starting at noon.
LCC dropped the first two games to Mt. Hood a few weeks ago, but has won nine out of ten since those losses.