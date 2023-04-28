Tagging Up: Red Devils get to choppin’ at Grays Harbor

ABERDEEN — Lower Columbia brought its big sticks out to the coast, Wednesday, and posted a pair of monster wins over Grays Harbor by scores of 16-1 and 16-0 over the course of 10 innings of NWAC softball action.

The Red Devils plated six runs in the first inning and added three more in the third. LCC led 10-0 in the fourth inning before the Chokers snuck a pair of runners all the way round the bases.

Maliyah Twitty was the standout on a star-studded cast going 4-for-4 with a triple and two doubles. She finished just a home run shy of notching the cycle and it should be noted that one of her doubles hit the top of the fence 225 feet away in center field while battling a stiff offshore wind.

Alli Heater went 3-for-4 in her plate appearances for the Red Devils, with two doubles and two RBIs to show for it. Leanna Russuell added two hits and three RBIs in the win.

With a small chunk removed from its lead Lower Columbia responded with a half dozen runs in the top of the fifth inning to put the game well out of reach and into mercy rule territory. The visitors pounded out 16 hits in the opener.

Destiny Dunlap and Emily Panush each finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Red Devils. Teeghan Reams also went 2-for-3 in the win.

Darby DeRuyter picked up the win in the circle for LCC with three runs and six hits allowed over five innings. She struck out four Chokers in the victory.

The rematch played out much like the matinee, except even more emphatic, when the visitors put up 20 hits and maintained an error free day in the field on the way to the shutout.

Sadie Knutson turned in a complete game in the circle for LCC while allowing just three hits. Knutson walked the first two batters of the game but issued no more free passes while striking out seven Choker, including a stretch between the third and fourth innings where she notched five punchouts in a row.

Raychel Squibb had no such problems squaring the ball up with her rounded club of choice. The Castle Rock alum finished the game 4-for-4 with two solo home runs, a double and a single.

Lower Columbia put up one run in the first inning and then cracked the game wide open with five runs in the second. Back to back four spots in the fourth and fifth innings put the Chokers on rake duty earlier than expected.

Ream added a pair of 2-run home runs and finished with five RBIs for the Red Devils in the nightcap. Russell went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while Twitty and DeRuyter each finished 2-for-3 in Game 2.

Lower Columbia turned around and defeated Centralia College in a makeup doubleheader at Tam O’Shanter Park on Thursday.