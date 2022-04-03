NWAC Softball: LCC swept by SW Oregon

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Lower Columbia College softball team ventured south to Coos Bay on Saturday for a doubleheader against Southwestern Oregon, but the road trip wasn’t kind to the Red Devils, who fell in both matchups against the Lakers.

In Game 1, the Red Devils fell in a hole quickly and couldn't muster the run production to climb out of it in a 4-2 loss despite a strong day at the plate for pitcher Jade Behic.

The Lakers took the game’s first lead with a pair of runs in the home half of the second on a two-run home run off the bat of Alapese Matautia. But Behic didn’t waste time taking one back with a homer of her own in the third to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Lakers managed another big fly in the bottom half of the inning on another two-run shot by Hannah Tennant.

Behic had another answer in the fifth with yet another solo homer, but the Devils struggled to find big hits when Behic wasn’t in the box and couldn’t catch the Lakers in the seventh.

The Red Devils’ pitcher accounted for all of the Devils’ runs at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with her two dingers. Katie Adkins finished 2-for-3 for the Devils and Mallory Brown and Emily Panush accounted for the only other hits for LCC.

Behic also went the distance in the circle, tossing all seven innings and giving up four earned runs on the pair of two-run blasts with just seven hits in total. Behic also retired five Laker hitters by strikeout on the day.

Game 2 wasn’t any kinder to the Devils, ultimately resulting in a 9-2 loss to complete a sweep for the Lakers.

The Red Devils fell behind early again on an RBI single from Tennant and a sacrifice fly by Matautia in the third to put the Lakers up 2-1.

LCC matched the scores in the top of the fourth on a two-run double from Adkins that scored Brown and Behic to knot the game at two.

The Lakers had an answer once again and they continued to build on it, scoring three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings and adding another insurance run in the sixth.

Adkins shined at the dish in the loss, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs, knocking in LCC’s only runs of the game. Behic, Brown, Pnaush and Angela Sullivan all finished 1-for-3 for LCC.

Rylee Peters started out on the rubber for the Devils, but had to leave the game after recording just two outs when a line drive back at her caught her in the hip.

Darby DeRuyter picked up for Peters, allowing eight earned runs on 14 hits in 5 1/3 innings in the circle.

LCC (8-8) hosts Chemeketa at home for a doubleheader on Sunday at Tam O’Shanter park with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.

