NWAC Softball: LCC sweeps Chemeketa

KELSO — The Lower Columbia College softball team picked up a pair of NWAC South Region wins with a sweep of Chemeketa on Sunday at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso.

The Red Devils spotted the Storm three runs in the opening frame of Game 1, but rallied back to pick up a 9-3 win.

After Chemeketa took the early lead, LCC leadoff hitter Katelyn McGough answered immediately with a solo home run to left field to put the Devils on the board. Destiny Dunlap then worked a bases loaded walk to score another, but the Devils stranded three runners on base, keeping them from breaking open an even bigger inning.

The Devils came back to take the lead in the second inning. Ada Williams reached on a fielder’s choice on a sacrifice bunt that scored Sunny Bennion, who doubled to lead off the inning. Then Katie Adkins scored Jade Behic on a sacrifice fly to left and Dunlap knocked a double to right field to score Williams and give LCC a 5-3 lead.

Katie Adkins brought in an insurance run on an RBI double in the fourth and the Devils added three more in the fourth thanks in large part to a two-RBI triple off the bat of Emily Panush.

Behic went all seven innings in the circle in the win, giving up just one earned run on 12 hits while striking out five batters for the Devils.

Dunlap finished the day 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Devils. Adkins and Panush both knocked in a pair runs and finished 1-for-3 and 1-for-4, respectively.

The Devils kept the momentum rolling in Game 2 with a 6-1 win thanks to a consistency at the dish and a strong pitching performance from Darby DeRuyter in the circle.

DeRuyter tossed all seven innings for the Devils, allowing just four hits and one run in the top of the seventh inning as DeRuyter picked up her first win of her LCC career.

The Devils took the lead in the third inning with a run on a sac fly from Williams to score McGough, followed by an RBI double to right field by Adkins that scored Behic.

McGouh brought another home in the fourth on a sac fly of her own and Behic singled to right to score Kennedy Williams to put LCC up 4-0.

Ada Williams knocked in another pair in the sixth with a two-run single to give DeRuyter a six run cushion to rest on in the seventh inning.

Williams finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs to account for half of LCC’s run production. Behic was consistent in the box, finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the win.

LCC (10-8, 4-2 league) has another doubleheader on Tuesday at home against Clark College with games beginning at 3 p.m.

