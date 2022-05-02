NWAC Softball: LCC splits with Mt. Hood

GRESHAM, Ore. — The Lower Columbia College softball team split a doubleheader with Mt. Hood on Sunday, shaking off a 12-8 loss in the opener to take the night cap 8-4.

The Red Devils scored first in Game 1, but Mt. Hood answered in a big way to down the Devils. LCC put up two runs in the third inning, but the Saints answered with five of their own in bottom of the inning to take the lead.

The Devils tied things up with three runs in the fifth, but Mt. Hood matched their three to give themselves an 8-5 cushion. The Devils tied it yet again in the sixth with three more runs to tie it at 8-8, but the Saints answered again with four runs to put the Devils away.

Jade Behic tossed six innings in the circle for the Devils, allowing 12 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits with one strikeout to three walks.

Behic shined at the plate despite the loss, finishing 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored for LCC.

The Devils picked things up in the night cap to earn the split for the day. LCC scored first with a run in the top of the second, before adding two in the fourth and another four in the fifth to jump ahead 7-0.

Mt. Hood answered with a pair of runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, but the Devils hung on for the win.

Behic was solid at the plate again, finishing 3-for-5 with two RBIs to lead the way. Katie Adkins also finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and Katelyn McGough went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored.

Rylee Peters started in the circle for LCC and tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned on seven hits with four strikeouts. Behic finished off the final inning and a third allowing one earned on one hit.

LCC (20-14, 11-7 league) still sits in third behind the Saints in the NWAC South Region where they’ll take on Southwestern Oregon at home on Wednesday, starting at 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.