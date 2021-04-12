NWAC Softball: LCC softball opens season with sweep

KELSO — The Lower Columbia College softball team welcomed Pierce College to Tam O’Shanter Park to open the 2021 season, then promptly ran the Raiders out of town, taking both games of a doubleheader in five innings, 11-0 and 17-4.
The Red Devils — who haven’t lost to Pierce since 1996 and are now 26-2 against the Raiders all-time — held their opposition to just eight hits all day, and put up runs in seven of their eight trips to the plate.
Redshirt freshman Jade Behic, making her LCC debut, starred for the Devils, tossing a two-hit shutout in Game 1 while also going 2-for-2 at the plate in the cleanup spot of the order with a double. Then in Game 2, the Hawaiian shifted over from the circle to third base and up to the No. 3 slot in the lineup and put together a 4-for-4 outing with a triple and her first career home run.
On the day, Behic went at combined 6-for-6 with a walk and hit for the cycle, complete with five RBIs and five runs scored.
In the bottom of the first inning of Game 1, Behic doubled home freshman Katelyn McCough, putting LCC up 1-0. That ended up being all the freshman would need for the win, but her fellow Devils gave her much more room to work with.
LCC scored four more runs in the second inning and then exploded for six in the third, punctuated by a McGough three-run home run,
Five LCC starters ended up with multiple hits in Game 1, including Taylor Alto, who led the team in knocks with a 3-for-3 outing down at the No. 8 spot of the order, posting two RBIs and two runs scored along the way.
Meanwhile, Behic struck out eight and only allowed four baserunners — one of whom was promptly doubled off on a pop-up and another of which reached on a dropped third strike.
Pierce jumped out to an early lead in Game 2 with a run off of Mallory Brown, but LCC needed exactly two batters in its half of the first inning to eliminate the deficit and take the lead for good. Kelso grad Kinzey Williams — who went 3-for-4 in the game with a walk — led off with a single, and McGough hammered her second homer of the day.
Then in the bottom of the third, LCC sent 11 batters to the plate in a seven-run frame, which at one point saw seven consecutive Red Devils log base hits. The big frame helped LCC get all nine of its starters in the hit column by the end of the third inning. Eleven total Red Devils reached base in the game, which became even more of a blowout with a five-run third inning and two more runs in the fourth.
Brown gave up two more runs in the third and finished with three runs allowed on four hits in three innings of work. She was replaced by freshman Tatum Guzman, who saw the game out with two innings of one-hit, one-run ball.