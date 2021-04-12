NWAC Softball: LCC softball opens season with sweep

Five LCC starters ended up with multiple hits in Game 1, including Taylor Alto, who led the team in knocks with a 3-for-3 outing down at the No. 8 spot of the order, posting two RBIs and two runs scored along the way.

Meanwhile, Behic struck out eight and only allowed four baserunners — one of whom was promptly doubled off on a pop-up and another of which reached on a dropped third strike.

Pierce jumped out to an early lead in Game 2 with a run off of Mallory Brown, but LCC needed exactly two batters in its half of the first inning to eliminate the deficit and take the lead for good. Kelso grad Kinzey Williams — who went 3-for-4 in the game with a walk — led off with a single, and McGough hammered her second homer of the day.

Then in the bottom of the third, LCC sent 11 batters to the plate in a seven-run frame, which at one point saw seven consecutive Red Devils log base hits. The big frame helped LCC get all nine of its starters in the hit column by the end of the third inning. Eleven total Red Devils reached base in the game, which became even more of a blowout with a five-run third inning and two more runs in the fourth.