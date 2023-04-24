The pitching of Alli Heater and slugging of Teeghan Reams carried Lower Columbia to a much-needed doubleheader sweep of its South Region rival Chemeketa on Saturday at Tam O'Shanter Park.

Heater’s dominance in the circle led the Red Devils to a 4-0 win in Game 1, while the offense took over in Game 2 for a 12-0 victory. The wins stretched Lower Columbia’s winning streak to three games and moved it to within a half game of Clackamas for third place in the South Region.

Heater pitched seven scoreless frames, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out seven batters to earn the complete game shutout for LCC.

Raychel Squibb led the Red Devils’ offense in Game 1 as she batted 3-for-3 with a solo homer and two runs scored. Heater went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Chemeketa (3-16, 2-9) got a strong outing from pitcher Emily Cole in the opener. Cole scattered seven hits over six innings. Lower Columbia was able to scratch four runs across against Cole, aided by one Storm error.

Game 2 was a much different story.

LCC opened with an eight-run first inning as Reams belted a three-run homer. Reams’ blast was followed by a two-run single from Kennedy Williams and another three-run blast, this one off the bat of Sunny Bennion for an 8-0 advantage.

Reams added to her day with a two-run double in the third inning. Ella Dillon’s double in the fourth inning capped the Red Devils’ scoring.

Reams went 2-for-3 with a homer, double and five RBIs while Bennion batted 3-for-3 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored. Dillon also finished the second game 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and Leanna Russell was 2-for-3 as the Red Devils pounded out 14 hits in the offensive onslaught.

Lower Columbia (17-13, 10-6 Region) is slated to travel to Grays Harbor on Wednesday for a doubleheader with the Chokers beginning at 3 p.m.