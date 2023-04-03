COOS BAY, Ore. — Lower Columbia followed a dominant doubleheader rout of Grays Harbor with a pair of losses to Southwest Oregon on Thursday, falling 8-0 in the opener and 11-1 in Game 2. Both games were played to five innings.

A pair of Lakers’ freshmen right-handers limited the Red Devils to five hits over 10 frames. LCC managed just two hits off of Deztiny Vaughn in Game 1. Vaughn struck out 11 over five scoreless innings.

Taylor Brewer was just as tough in the nightcap for the Lakers. Brewer allowed just one run on three hits and two walks over her five innings of work. She struck out five while earning the victory.

Meanwhile, it was a long day for the Red Devils’ Alli Heater, who allowed eight runs, six earned, on nine hits, two walks and two hit batters over her four innings of work against the Lakers in the opening game.

Shortstop Alapese Matautia went 2-for-2 with a homer, triple, walk and five RBI to lead the Lakers' offense. Natalie Gardea also batted 2-for-2.

Leanna Russell and Emily Panush had the only hits for Lower Columbia against Vaughn. In Game 2, the Red Devils’ run came via Maliyah Twitty’s solo home run in the second inning against Brewer. It was Darby DeRuyter’s turn in the circle for LCC in the second game. She allowed one run on four hits and two walks over 2 and 2/3 innings before giving way to Teeghan Reams who was tagged for 10 runs, eight earned, on eight hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out three.

Matautia continued to be a menace at the plate in Game 2 as she batted 2-for-2 with two more RBIs. Ryleigh Blaire crushed a homer and finished the game 1-for-3 with three RBIs, and Gardea added two more RBIs to her day’s total with a single in the second inning.

Lower Columbia (10-8 overall) will look to get its offense back on track in a scheduled doubleheader versus Centralia at home on Tuesday, beginning at 3 p.m.