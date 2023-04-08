The LCC Red Devils got back in the win column and ended a four-game losing streak in the process after sweeping Clark College 12-10 and 16-6 in a softball doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Tam O’Shanter.

This was the second doubleheader of the season between the regional foes, and this meeting was far more competitive than the first. In both games Clark came out very strong with the bats and forced the Red Devils to come from behind and work very hard throughout the afternoon to pick up the much-needed wins.

Sunny Bennion set the tone at the plate for LCC in Game 1 going 3-for-5 with a lead-off home run, two singles, three RBI, two runs, and a stolen base, doing damage in a variety of ways. Alli Heater added a homer and a single going 2-for-5 with two RBI and Sawyer Stenson went 2-for-3 with a double, single, two walks, an RBI and a stolen base as well for the Devils.

Heater got the ball for the start in the circle for LCC, but surrendered six runs in the first two innings after the Penguins broke the bats out early.

Clark got two in the first and led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the inning, but that lead didn’t last long after Bennion homered to lead off the inning, and then Heater hit her two-run job to help her cause on the mound and giving her team the lead 3-2 going into the second.

Clark was able to add four more to its total highlighted by back-to-back doubles with two outs from Haleigh Colfelt and Maggie Skinner. LCC came right back in the bottom half of the inning with three more runs to tie the game after singles by Bennion, Stenson, and a sacrifice fly RBI from Teeghan Reams.

Heater finally started to settle in on the mound, holding Clark without a run over the next three frames. LCC would not be so kind to Colfelt. The Devils continued to add runs in each inning, getting one in the third, fourth, and fifth to take a 9-6 lead into the sixth.

The Penguins would get two runs in the top of the inning to make it a one-run game 9-8 after Maggie Skinner drove in a run and would come home to score two batters later after a throw to first got away from Bella Aspaas and allowed Skinner to score from third base. LCC went right back to work in the bottom half of the frame where they chased starter Colfelt, leading 10-8 and loaded the bases with no outs.

New pitcher Andraya Anderson surrendered a single to Bennion that drove in two runs to give the Devils a 12-8 advantage heading into the final inning.

It turned out the insurance added in the inning prior would be needed as Clark put the first five batters on base and cut the lead in half 12-10 thanks to a Colfelt RBI single.

Heater pitched to contact for mainly the entire game and was able to get some big help in the field as shortstop Jada Cargo-Acosta made a spectacular play on a screaming low line-drive in the hole at shortstop for a 6-5 double play.

Heater would get the next batter to ground back to her for an easy final out.

“We were really determined to get back to work in the cage after things didn’t go our way against Clackamas, and I told the team I was very proud of the way they hit the ball and their performance overall today,” explained LCC coach Traci Fuller.

As for the defense from her shortstop, coach Fuller responded, “She showed a lot of confidence today and she makes amazing plays on defense, so I wasn’t surprised when she came up with that double play in the last inning to help get us that victory.”

LCC, (12-10, 8-4 Region) snapped a four-game losing streak with the win and pounded out a total of sixteen hits at the plate. Heater went seven innings, while scattering thirteen hits, allowing ten runs, with one strikeout in the win.

In the nightcap, Destiny Dunlap had a huge day at the plate as she went 2-for-3 with two home runs, one of which was a walk-off grand slam to go with a two-run yard job in the first for six RBI. Dunlap even laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt displaying a couple different ways she can help her team at the plate in the 16-6, five-inning victory.

Stenson, Maliyah Twitty, Leanna Russell, and Kelso grad Kennedy Williams each had two hits as well for the Red Devils at the plate.

Game 2 started out similarly to Game 1 as Clark jumped all over starting pitcher Sadie Knutson in the first inning. Knutson walked two of the first three batters of the game, and then Addie MacPherson hit a massive three-run dinger, followed quickly by a solo shot from the next batter Alison Snyder to get the Penguins out to a quick 4-0 lead.

LCC got right to work in the bottom half of the inning as Twitty drove in a run with a single and then Dunlap hit her first homer of the day to get the lead down to one at 4-3.

Clark added one run in the top of the second after an RBI single by MacPherson and would hold a 5-3 lead before the Red Devils took the lead for good with a three-run inning started with another RBI from Twitty. A sacrifice fly by Jada Cargo-Acosta made it 5-5, and then an RBI double by Russell put LCC up 6-5.

Knutson settled in after a shaky start and only allowed one more run in the top of the fifth, which proved to be the last inning of the game after LCC scored eight in the bottom half to give them the 16-6 win.

Dunlap sent the home fans into a frenzy after she walked it off with a grand slam to dead center field to finish off the Penguins.

“I saw my teammates put in a lot of effort today, and we didn’t get down on ourselves when things weren’t going our way, and that brought a very positive energy into the dugout,” explained Dunlap. “That was the first walk-off grand slam I’ve had, so that was cool.”

Knutson picked up the win on the hill going five innings in which she allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out six batters.

LCC will look to keep it going Tuesday when it hosts a scheduled twin bill with Mt. Hood starting at 3 p.m.