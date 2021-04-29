NWAC Softball: Devils sweep Raiders on the road

PUYALLUP — The LCC softball team kept its perfect start of the season intact on Wednesday, sweeping a doubleheader against Pierce College with a 6-5 win in Game 1 and a 15-8 victory in Game 2.

In the first game of the day, the Red Devils struck early and often, before holding on for dear life at the end to ride out the win.

LCC plated three runs in the top of the first inning before Pierce could record an out, with Kinzey Williams leading off with a single, Katelyn McGough smacking a two-run home run, Jade Behic setting the table back up with a single, and Ada Williams doubling her home.

Ada Williams got in on the home run fun in the top of the third with a solo shot, and the Devils added one more in that frame on a Saydie Harris RBI single before scoring another in the fourth on a McGough sacrifice fly.

Kinzey Williams led the Devils with three hits, while Ada Williams and Taylor Avram both added two.

Jade Behic went the distance for LCC in the circle, but it got a bit nervy toward the end. Pierce narrowed the lead to 6-3 with a run in the bottom of the sixth, then made it 6-5 two batters into the seventh on a two-run home run, but Behic got two strikeouts and a pop up to the the Devils out of Game 1 with a win.