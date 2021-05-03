NWAC Softball: Devils hammer homers at Highline

DES MOINES — The LCC softball team stayed perfect and kept its explosive offense hot in a twin-bill sweep of Highline on Saturday, taking down the Thunderbirds 12-3 and 10-4 with eight home runs.

“Highline has a short outfield fence and we pounded it all day,” Lower Columbia College coach Traci Fuller said.

Three of those home runs came early in Game 1, as Jade Behic and Kaylee Barnum hammered solo shots to help the Red Devils out to an early 2-1 lead. That would be all the visitors would manage until the top of the fifth, when a Katelyn McGough RBI double, a Karsyn Zaragoza RBI single, and a Mallory Brown 2-RBI single made it 6-1.

The next inning, the Devils got even more with a six-run frame. That inning included McGough launching a two-run shot.

The homers kept coming in Game 2 with LCC spreading five bombs across three four separate innings. In the first, Ada Williams started the scoring with a two-run shot. In the third, McGough hit another two-run jack to increase her team-high total to 10, and three batters later, Barnum launched a three-run homer to make it 7-1.

Williams hit her second round-tripper of the day in the top of the seventh, and Brown wrapped up the long-ball flood two hitters later.