The Red Devils might as well be on their way to Georgia because they’re looking for a soul to steal after suffering a pair of losses to Clackamas on Saturday at Tam O’Shanter Park in NWAC South conference softball action. Lower Columbia’s bats were in a bind in 5-0 defeat to open the day and a late Clackamas rally gave the hosts a double dose of heartburn in an 11-10 decision.

Riley Shopp pitched all seven innings for the Cougars in Game 1, allowing just three hits and striking out nine Red Devils and walking none.

Meanwhile, Alli Heater took the loss after allowing four earned runs on six hits over six innings. She struck out two batters and walked four others. Teeghan Reams pitched the final frame for the hosts, allowing a hit and issuing a walk but otherwise keeping the Cougars from touching home.

One error in the field led to an unearned run on Heater’s tally and contributed to the hole the Red Devils could not climb out of.

Clackamas took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and added a pair of runs in both the fourth and fifth frames for a little wiggle room down the stretch. Cassidy Phelps hit a home run for the visitors and Shopp helped her own cause with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Sunny Bennion, Sawyer Stenson and Leanna Russell all posted hits for LCC, but that’s all they could muster with the bats.

In the evening affair LCC carved out a three run lead entering the sixth inning, and led by as many as seven runs in the fourth frame, before allowing the Cougars to comeback for the one-run win. After watching a 9-8 lead turn into a two-run deficit in the top of the seventh the Red Devils rallied to score one run but could not finish the deal in a disappointing sweep.

Big power was not enough to save the Devils from their fate even with Reams, Destiny Dunlap and Raychel Squibb leaving the yard via the long ball. Bennion, Squibb and Kennedy Williams all added doubles for Lower Columbia in the hit-a-thon.

Bennion led LCC with four hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Catcher Sawyer Stenson added two hits and scored twice, whileh Squibb notched two hits, drove in two runs and scored three times. Reams and Dunlap each finished with one hits and 3 RBIs in the loss.

Reams got the start in the circle in Game 2 and allowed four earned runs on five hits over five innings. She struck out two batters but walked four more.

Darby DeRuyter entered in relief in the sixth and allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on three consecutive hits, and exited without recording an out. Heater entered in relief with no outs and was unable to bring the flames under control with three runs coming around in the inning.

In the top of the seventh frame Heater ran into trouble all on her own before Sadie Knutson was called upon to get the last out of the half inning. The Cougars put three more runs on Heater’s card in that final frame and she wound up taking the loss after allowing four earned runs on six hits in just 1 ⅔ innings of work.

Shopp once again picked up the win for the Cougars, this time in a relief role. She pitched the final 4 ⅔ innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits while stirking out four Devils. Mia Falotico started the game on the slab for the visitors and allowed five earned run on five hits while recording seven outs.

Violet Loftus led Clackmas at the plate with three hits, five RBIs and two runs cored. Falotico helped to make up for her rough start in the circle with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The losses left Lower Columbia (22-18, 15-11) in fourth place and 3.5 games behind Clackamas in the conference standings with two games that matter left on the schedule.

Instead of heading to a crossroads in Georgia with a fiddle in their hands the Red Devils were set to play a non-league doubleheader at Linfield on Monday before wrapping up their regular season with a double dip against Southwest Oregon on Friday starting at 3 p.m.