PORTLAND — Lower Columbia’s defense let it down in the team’s second-round 11-4 loss to Clackamas in the NWAC Championships, Thursday, at Delta Park in Portland.

Just a few hours after the LCC defense largely made the plays asked of it in an upset win over Mt. Hood, the team committed six errors and struggled to make plays in the field.

The defensive struggles allowed Clackamas to score five unearned runs over the first three innings. The third inning was particularly bad for Lower Columbia which saw Clackamas score three runs while sending nine hitters to the plate. The Cougars put four balls on the ground and Lower Columbia could only turn one into an out in the frame.

Clackamas extended the team’s lead to 8-1 with three more runs in the fourth inning off of the Red Devils’ Teeghan Reams who made the start in the circle. After Clackamas saw its first three hitters reach base on an error, single and walk, Lower Columbia head coach Traci Fuller turned to sophomore left-hander Darby DeRuyter.

Paige Almanza connected for an RBI single and Sophia Reyes delivered a two-RBI knock one batter later off DeRuyter to score the Cougars’ three runs in the frame.

Reyes led Clackamas offensively as she finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Almanza batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and Madison Mihata went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Reams’ pitched better than her line showed. She allowed eight runs, three earned, on five hits and four walks in three-plus innings.

Clackamas left-hander Riley Shopp held the Lower Columbia lineup down through four innings as she allowed just one run on three hits.

LCC got to Shopp in the fifth inning when Sawyer Stenson hammered a tank shot to deep left field with two on and one out. Stenson’s home run cut Clackamas’ lead to 8-4 and pumped some life back into the LCC side. Stenson was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and all four runs batted in to lead the LCC offense.

Unfortunately for LCC, Clackamas answered the three spot with a trio of runs of its own to re-take a seven run lead.

The loss sent LCC to the consolation bracket of the NWAC Championships where the team was set to face Wenatchee Valley at 10 a.m. on Friday back at Delta Park.

If the Red Devils win their morning game they will have to face off with the winner of Treasure Valley and Everett at 12:30 p.m. Should LCC win both of those games they would have to win again at 3:30 p.m. in order to make it to Saturday.