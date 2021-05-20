NWAC Softball Behic: shines at the plate for LCC in sweep of Highline

KELSO — Lower Columbia College Continued its quest for perfection on Wednesday as they swept a doubleheader with Highline College at Tam O’Shanter Park. The Red Devils struck early in both games and picked up a 9-4 win in the opener then followed with a 12-0 shutout in five innings in Game 2.

The Red Devils put the Thunderbirds in a hole early thanks to a seven-run second inning in Game 1. Karsyn Zaragoza got the big inning started with a single to score Kaylee Barnum. Barnum and Zaragoza began a long day of LCC sports the right way as the duo played in both softball games and turned around to play in LCC’s volleyball game on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils continued to add to their lead. Taylor Alto and Kinzey Williams each singled to knock in a run. Jade Behic also singled to bring two Red Devils home before Saydie Harris hit a two-run home run to cap the big inning for LCC.

Highline answered, and did all of its scoring, with one swing of the bat in the third inning. With the bases loaded, Sierra Edwards went deep for a grand slam to close the gap with the Red Devils.

Behic answered Edwards’ slam with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to give the Devils some cushion on the way to their win.