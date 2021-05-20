NWAC Softball Behic: shines at the plate for LCC in sweep of Highline

KELSO — Lower Columbia College Continued its quest for perfection on Wednesday as they swept a doubleheader with Highline College at Tam O’Shanter Park. The Red Devils struck early in both games and picked up a 9-4 win in the opener then followed with a 12-0 shutout in five innings in Game 2.
The Red Devils put the Thunderbirds in a hole early thanks to a seven-run second inning in Game 1. Karsyn Zaragoza got the big inning started with a single to score Kaylee Barnum. Barnum and Zaragoza began a long day of LCC sports the right way as the duo played in both softball games and turned around to play in LCC’s volleyball game on Wednesday night.
The Red Devils continued to add to their lead. Taylor Alto and Kinzey Williams each singled to knock in a run. Jade Behic also singled to bring two Red Devils home before Saydie Harris hit a two-run home run to cap the big inning for LCC.
Highline answered, and did all of its scoring, with one swing of the bat in the third inning. With the bases loaded, Sierra Edwards went deep for a grand slam to close the gap with the Red Devils.
Behic answered Edwards’ slam with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to give the Devils some cushion on the way to their win.
The redshirt freshman started in the circle for the Red Devils and went the distance with four hits allowed. She also helped her own cause at the plate and finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Devils. Saydie Harris finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs on her own long ball.
In Game 2, Guzman allowed just two hits in five innings of work while holding Highline scoreless.
Another two-run homer from Behic got the Devils rolling in the first inning, and it only got better from there. LCC doubled its scoring output in the second inning with four runs on two-RBI single from Alto followed by a two-RBI double by Katelyn McGough.
The Red Devils were still better in the third inning as they plated six runs, punctuated by a 3-RBI triple by Maddie Curaming.
McGough and Curaming each led LCC with three RBIs apiece. Behic had another strong showing at the plate and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
LCC (17-0) remains perfect as it heads into the final doubleheader of the season against Grays Harbor starting at noon, Saturday, in Aberdeen.