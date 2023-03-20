VANCOUVER — Lower Columbia continued its road swing with a doubleheader stop at Clark College, Saturday. The bats stayed hot following Friday’s sweep of Chemeketa by leading the Red Devils to a two-game sweep of Clark by scores of 11-2 and 12-0, Saturday.

Sunny Bennion got things started for the Red Devils in the third inning of Game 1 with an RBI-single to score Bella Aspaas. Sawyer Stenson followed with an RBI-single and Alli Heater slugged a two-RBI double to send LCC to a 5-0 lead.

Bennion was a catalyst at the top of the order in both games, finishing the day 5-for-6 with four RBI and four runs scored. Other standouts from the plate for the Red Devils included Sawyer Stenson who went 5-for-8 with six RBI, and Teeghan Reams who finished 2-for-4. Jada Cargo-Acosta wrapped up the day having gone 5-for-6 at the plate with an RBI triple.

LCC banged out 13 hits on the day. Meanwhile, Alli Heater allowed five hits and two runs and struck out two over five innings to earn the Game 1 win. Haileigh Colfelt pitched all five innings for Clark in the loss.

Sadie Knutson pitched five scoreless innings for LCC (8-6 overall) and allowed just four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Maliyah Twitty played center field in Game 2 and went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored for the Red Devils.

Lower Columbia returns home for a doubleheader versus Mt. Hood on Friday at Tam O’Shanter Park beginning at 3 p.m.