NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia retains lead in West with draw at Highline

DES MOINES — The top two from the NWAC's West Region met up Saturday to decide first place. Instead, Lower Columbia and Highline settled for a 1-1 draw, leaving the Red Devils atop the division by a single point over the Thunderbirds.

Molly Romanchock’s goal in the 21st minute tied the score at 1-1 for Lower Columbia. LCC fell behind in the third minute when the Thunderbirds’ Elena Pinto beat Red Devils’ keeper Kyla Pires on an assist from Liv Teves.

Pires finished the game with eight saves for LCC.

Romanchock came up with the answer less than twenty minutes later when she took a cross from Adalie Schierscher and beat Thunderbirds’ keeper Rylee Wood.

Lower Columbia was out-shot by Highline 9-4. It was a challenge all night for the team to find time and space against the Thunderbirds’ defense. Each team took three corners and couldn’t convert.

The only card of the game went to Lower Columbia midfielder Ellie Seekins who received a yellow in the 90th minute.

Lower Columbia (9-2-5, 7-0-4 conference) will return to the pitch when it heads to Green River Wednesday for a rematch with the Gators.