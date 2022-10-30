NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia defeats Centralia to win the West

CENTRALIA — Lower Columbia finished its regular season with a 2-1 win over Centralia on Saturday to win the West division with 40 points.

The win was the Red Devils’ fifth in a row and kept the team undefeated in NWAC conference play. With 40 points to its credit LCC finished ahead of Clark College by three points.

Lower Columbia took a 2-0 lead when Fiona Andrews scored off a pass from Taylor Wilkinson in the 55th minute. Though Centralia broke through in the 90th minute when Hannah Robbins snuck in a goal it was too little, too late.

Mikaella Moreira opened the scoring in the fourth minute after a pass from Nataija Blaylock helped her beat Centralia keeper Maggie McAuley.

The game was a showdown between defenses that excel in limiting the other side's scoring opportunities. Possession flipped from half to half as neither side was able to hold the ball for an extended period of play.

The Red Devils out-shot Centralia nine to one over the 90-minute match, leaving Pires without much to do in the box. Centralia’s lone shot came in stoppage time and netted the Blazers their goal before the final whistle.

Lower Columbia (14-2-5, 12-0-4 conference) will open NWAC regionals at home on Saturday.