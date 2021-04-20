NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia can’t complete comeback against Bellevue

Coach Joe Chicks called it “our most complete effort” out of his LCC women’s soccer team, but two Bellevue College goals dug the Red Devils a hole a bit too deep to escape in a 2-1 loss to the Bulldogs at Northlake Field on Tuesday.
Lower Columbia College controlled play for the majority of the game — including nearly the entire first half — in a match that at times veered from physical to downright hard-hitting. But come halftime, it was Bellevue entering the rest with a somewhat surprising 1-0 lead in the NWAC soccer contest.
“I didn’t have a complaint about my team in the first half at all,” Chicks said. “In fact, the entire game, I thought we played really well.”
That one goal came completely against the run of play in the 29th minute, with Alexis Lamb getting the ball up top on the counterattack, holding up for a second, before laying a pass to Hannah Woten, who lofted a ball just under the crossbar to put the guests ahead.
“That one was frustrating for me,” Chicks said. “We’ll have to put on the tape and see what we thought.”
The score line after 45 minutes belied just how much possession the Red Devils had that first half, as they snapped off six shots compared to the Bulldogs’ three.
In the middle of it all was freshman Marissa Moyle, who roamed from sideline to sideline in the midfield and attacking third, outrunning pretty much everybody else on the field in a hunt for open looks.
“She’s been creating a lot of chances for us,” Chicks said. “Last game, too. I don’t think she’s used to playing in an attacking role. She played in the back before, and some goalie even. But she’s finding the right spaces and creating a lot of shots and a lot of chances.”
Come the second half, the pattern of control remained largely the same early for the Devils, but they still couldn’t quite cash in on their chances.
Then in the 55th minute, things got worse for the home team.
Playing the ball among the back line, one of the LCC defenders sent an easy pass back toward goalkeeper Brandi Stoker. Just before it got to her, though, it skipped up off some irregularity in the sod, smacking off her chest and bouncing into the path of a pressing Bellevue attacker. Stoker tried to recover and snatch the ball up, but in so doing took the Bulldogs’ legs out. The LCC keeper was subsequently shown a yellow card, Bellevue was awarded a penalty, and Fatu Dukureh buried the ball home to double the Bulldogs’ lead.
“We use our goalies, we trust our goalies,” Chicks said. “Maybe it took a bad bounce, or it wasn’t played firm enough, I’m not sure what led to it. It’s tough to put your goalie in that spot if that’s the case.”
LCC finally cashed in to get one goal back in the 73rd minute, with Chloe Poole working up from the back and taking the ball down the right sideline before floating a cross over to the back post, where Ridgefield alum Jolie Gullickson forced it home for her first goal in an LCC uniform.
“We’ve been trying to get our outside backs to press up higher,” Chicks said. “The cross coming in from our outside back all the way down on the endline was nice to see.”
LCC kept pushing in the final 15 minutes, but never was able to put a promising last chance together to even the game. The closest thing to an equalizer the Devils saw came in stoppage time, when an overhit ball flew into the penalty area from 40 yards out and the Bellevue keeper — perhaps a bit too relaxed — let it bounce at the top of the 6-yard box and go over her head. The ball came up off the ground and gently kissed off the crossbar before bouncing back out and into the keeper’s waiting arms.
A couple of minutes later, the referee blew the whistle for full time.
In between scant chances, there were plenty of hard hits on both sides, with few whistles to limit them.
In the 84th minute, Lamb and Stoker charged into each other going for a through ball in the LCC box and collided just as the referee blew the play back for an offside call. Lamb was shown a yellow card, and Stoker eventually walked off the field with a trainer’s assistance, and had to be replaced for the final few minutes by Jade Cox.
LCC (0-3-1) is scheduled to host Pierce College at Northlake Field on Friday.