NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia can’t complete comeback against Bellevue

“She’s been creating a lot of chances for us,” Chicks said. “Last game, too. I don’t think she’s used to playing in an attacking role. She played in the back before, and some goalie even. But she’s finding the right spaces and creating a lot of shots and a lot of chances.”

Come the second half, the pattern of control remained largely the same early for the Devils, but they still couldn’t quite cash in on their chances.

Then in the 55th minute, things got worse for the home team.

Playing the ball among the back line, one of the LCC defenders sent an easy pass back toward goalkeeper Brandi Stoker. Just before it got to her, though, it skipped up off some irregularity in the sod, smacking off her chest and bouncing into the path of a pressing Bellevue attacker. Stoker tried to recover and snatch the ball up, but in so doing took the Bulldogs’ legs out. The LCC keeper was subsequently shown a yellow card, Bellevue was awarded a penalty, and Fatu Dukureh buried the ball home to double the Bulldogs’ lead.

“We use our goalies, we trust our goalies,” Chicks said. “Maybe it took a bad bounce, or it wasn’t played firm enough, I’m not sure what led to it. It’s tough to put your goalie in that spot if that’s the case.”