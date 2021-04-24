NWAC Soccer: LCC settles for draw against Pierce

The LCC women’s soccer team’s quest for its first win of the season will continue into its fourth week following a 0-0 tie against Pierce College on Friday at the Northlake Field.

The Red Devils finished with eight shots on target to the Raiders’ six, but couldn’t put anything past the Pierce keepers.

After LCC controlled play for much of the second half without hitting pay dirt, it almost went from frustrating to worse for the hosts at the very end. Pierce drew a foul in the 18-yard area in the 89th minute, setting the Raiders up with a penalty shot as the clock went to stoppage time, but Emily Bryant’s shot from the spot went wide to keep the match level and goalless.

Kyle Pires played the first half between the sticks and finished with four saves, while Jade Cox added two in the final 45 minutes.

LCC (0-3-2) is due to host Centralia next Friday at Northlake.

