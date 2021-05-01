NWAC Soccer: Late goals down Devils against Centralia

LCC and Centralia spent 75 minutes looking for the opener in a scoreless deadlock at Northlake on Friday, but once the Trailblazers got it, they didn’t take long to find a second in a 2-0 win for the Trailblazers.

After the Red Devils outshot the Blazers 8-2 in the first half, Centralia came out in the second guns ablazing with 14 attempts at the LCC net. After being called into action for a save just once in the opening 45 minutes, Jade Cox stopped six shots on frame for the Devils in the second.

Centralia eventually cashed in on a chance, though, with Rhiannon Lott making it 1-0 in the 76th minute. Ten minutes later, with the Red Devils pushing for an equalizer, Haylee Ward doubled the visitors’ advantage with a goal to ice it at 2-0.

LCC finished with five shots on target — two by Anastasia Ulrigg, and one apiece by Jolie Gullickson, Marissa Moyle, and Ellie Summerson — but Mariol Vargas was up to each and every one of them for Centralia.

Still looking for its first win of the season, LCC (0-4-2) will have a bit of an extended break before it hosts Tacoma at Northlake next Friday.

