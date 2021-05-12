NWAC Soccer: Highline shuts out LCC

DES MOINES – Lower Columbia College had its hands full with Highline on Tuesday in a 4-0 shutout that saw the Thunderbirds score three goals in the first half.

Myka Carr and Abby Carmel did all the work for the Thunderbirds as they wasted no time getting started.

Carr struck first in the ninth minute to give Highline the early lead.

Carmel, who assisted Carr on the first goal, scored one of her own just seven minutes late in the 16th minute.

Carr struck again in the 31st minute to put the Thunderbirds up 3-0 at halftime.

Just three minutes into the second half, Carmel found the net again and capped the scoring for the thunderbird.

LCC struggled to push the ball up Highline’s side of the pitch and managed just three shots on goal for the game. Megan Gieger, Chloe Poole and Julia Cash were the only Devils to make an attempt.

Highline managed to make their shots count as the four goals came on just 10 shots on goal.

LCC (1-5-2) looks to rebound against Pierce College at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 21, in Lakewood.

