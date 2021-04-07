NWAC Soccer: Highline downs Lower Columbia 4-3 in season-opener

Then, in the 79th minute, Jerika Isaacson got in on the action when Julia Cash set her up for a score that knotted the game at 2-2. Less than two minutes later Isaacson was again slotting home a score, this time off of a pass from Megan Geiger, to give the home team their first lead of the season.

That three goal onslaught showed the fire that the Red Devils intend to bring to the pitch, but the final 15 minutes of play showed what’s left to work on

“They were fired up to be back. I think both teams were feeling the lack of conditioning,” Chicks said. “You could see we had some learning curves. We were trying to build out of the back and it cost us.”

As LCC tried to find their second, or maybe third, wind the T-Birds started to find room to maneuver. That offensive press allowed Aby Carmel to tie the game up with an unassisted goal in the 86th minute, and then just as time was set to expire on regulation, Valerie Lopez delivered a spot on pass which Carmel redirected beyond the bars for the game-winning goal.

The opening-day loss was, of course, disappointing but that was by no means the only takeaway for Chicks after watching his players compete for real for the first time.