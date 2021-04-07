NWAC Soccer: Highline downs Lower Columbia 4-3 in season-opener

Tuesday marked the first time on the pitch for the Lower Columbia College women’s soccer team since 2019. It was also the Red Devils first time taking the field under the direction of new coach Joe Chicks. And while the foundation still seems to be strong for LCC, a 4-3 loss to Highline revealed that there’s still some finishing work left to be done.
“It was kind of a heartbreaker right at the end,” Chicks said. “We got down two, and then got ahead 3-2, but then gave up a couple goals in the last seven minutes.”
As rapid fire as the final 15 minutes and change of game play were, the first 45 minutes was the exact opposite as the teams played to a scoreless tie before the intermission. Kyla Pires defended the net in the first 45 minutes for LCC and notched three saves.
Less than two minutes after halftime, though, the Thunderbirds notched their first goal of the game when Andrea Guiton set up Kayla Ness for a score. Nearly twenty minutes later it was Guiton who found the back of the net on an unassisted goal to give the visitor’s a 2-0 lead.
Of course, the Red Devils haven’t been practicing for months on end just to sit back and watch the other team have all the fun. So, one minute and one second after the T-Birds took their 2-0 lead Anastasia Ulrigg made her presence known with an unassisted goal of her own to draw the Red Devils back within one score.
Then, in the 79th minute, Jerika Isaacson got in on the action when Julia Cash set her up for a score that knotted the game at 2-2. Less than two minutes later Isaacson was again slotting home a score, this time off of a pass from Megan Geiger, to give the home team their first lead of the season.
That three goal onslaught showed the fire that the Red Devils intend to bring to the pitch, but the final 15 minutes of play showed what’s left to work on
“They were fired up to be back. I think both teams were feeling the lack of conditioning,” Chicks said. “You could see we had some learning curves. We were trying to build out of the back and it cost us.”
As LCC tried to find their second, or maybe third, wind the T-Birds started to find room to maneuver. That offensive press allowed Aby Carmel to tie the game up with an unassisted goal in the 86th minute, and then just as time was set to expire on regulation, Valerie Lopez delivered a spot on pass which Carmel redirected beyond the bars for the game-winning goal.
The opening-day loss was, of course, disappointing but that was by no means the only takeaway for Chicks after watching his players compete for real for the first time.
“The first thing I noticed was just how hard they train and then it was like, ‘OK, how is this going to translate to the game?’ And it was a direct reflection to the game,” Chicks said. “I know how we do things is quite a bit different and there’s been some adjustment period and we were never able to do that in practice full-sided.”