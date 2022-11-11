NWAC Soccer Championships: Lower Columbia falls to Spokane in semifinal, settles for third

TUKWILA — Spokane sophomore midfielder Alexa Deatherage scored two of the Sasquatch’s three second-half goals to lead her team to a 4-1 win over Lower Columbia in the semifinals of the NWAC Championships Friday at the Starfire Sports Complex.

For the first time in program history, Lower Columbia reached a Final Four in women’s soccer. Though the Red Devils fell short of their ultimate goal after an undefeated league campaign, there was plenty of pride felt by the squad as they walked off the pitch.

“It’s hard to say one game, one elimination game is an indicator of an overall body of work,” LCC coach Joe Chicks said.

Lower Columbia was unable to play its preferred game of controlling possession against a Spokane side which moved the ball from its back line to its front line well. The passing and speed of the Sasquatch players caused problems for the Red Devils back four all game long.

Trailing 1-0 after 45 minutes, Lower Columbia gave up a goal to Deatherage in the 46th minute as Spokane opened up play with a dozen passes before Deatherage slotted a shot from just outside the penalty box over Lower Columbia goalkeeper Kyla Pires’ outstretched arm in the near corner.

The Red Devils answered in the 54th minute when freshman forward Lauren Maxfield took a pass from Libby Brown in the penalty box and followed the rebound off of Spokane keeper Kiah Gary from her initial shot to find the back of the net. Gary had 10 saves for Spokane.

Unfortunately, the Lower Columbia defense let down again as Deatherage responded with a goal in the 58th minute when she won a free ball against Pires in the penalty box and flipped a shot over head into the empty net to put the Sasquatch back up two goals.

Then in the 64th minute, Ellie Johnson made the game 4-1 and Spokane cruised into the NWAC Championship final where it will meet Clark College on Sunday.

The Red Devils had their opportunities, especially in the first half when they routinely found freshman forward Nataija Blaylock down the right side. Yet every time Blaylock had a step on her defender she was never able to get around or find the perfect cross to link up with a teammate in the penalty area.

Meanwhile, Spokane converted in the final third extremely well, scoring on four of its nine opportunities.

Spokane took a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute of the first half when it worked a nice set of passing through the middle, out wide, then back to middle with a cross that snuck by Pires and to the waiting foot of Kaylee Gallegos.

Chicks lamented his team’s turnovers in the midfield which led to multiple chances for Spokane.

“We had an idea of what they were trying to do. If we turn the ball over in situations where we can’t prevent them from playing long, they’re going to play long,” Chicks said. “We like our center backs and I thought they handled it really, really well. It’s just a couple of miscommunication miscues.”

Spokane adjusted at halftime. Instead of trying to be more deliberate, control possession and play balls in from the wide areas, the Sasquatch went over the top and found success.

“We controlled the run of play pretty well. But teams start to adjust and they start to understand that it’s kind of hard to control the game against (us), but we might have an opportunity to play long,” Chicks said. “We just had to be a little bit better today, they were a little bit better in the finishing column. Hats off to them.”

As for the like of Ellie Seekins, a sophomore midfielder, she wrapped up a Red Devils career which saw her class accomplish feats that no other team in program history accomplished. And like her coach, she believes LCC proved more over the course of the season than was revealed over 90 minutes on Friday.

“I’m really proud and, like I’ve said, this is the farthest LCC has gone in history. It’s a big thing,” Seekins said. “Bob and Joe came in, what was it, three years ago I think now, they changed the program completely and now LCC is in the semis for the playoffs. (LCC) is definitely going to be looked at differently now.”

Chicks echoed Seekins’ thoughts.

“They came here to Lower Columbia with an idea of changing the perspective of the program,” said Chicks. “They came here knowing it was an uphill battle. They took that challenge and far exceeded the expectations of the coaching staff and they’ve just been great leaders. Here we are with an undefeated season in league, in the Final Four (of NWAC Championship). They definitely moved the needle for sure.”