NWAC Soccer: Centralia breaks out in second half, blanks Devils

That second half second wind for the Blazers flew in the face of conventional wisdom as they boast just 12 players on their roster and several players could be seen struggling to find their air throughout the first half.

“As you can tell, we don’t really have subs. I think the girls just dug deep down and grinded it out to finish,” Gunderson said. “One adjustment we made in the locker room is we’ve got to be the team keeping the ball and moving the ball so we’re not the team chasing the ball.”

In particular, Gunderson praised the play and gameplan execution of Emma Browning, Lex Thompson and Tina Moore.

As for the Red Devils, coach Chicks was pleased with this team’s ability to build up their attack but disappointed in their transition from the frontline to the backline. And despite the loss, and the 13 minutes in particular where the Blazers couldn’t miss, he was encouraged by what he saw from his goalies who stopped seven of ten shots on the day.

Brandi Stoker donned the keeper jersey in the first half for LCC and Kyla Pires put on the gloves for the second half.