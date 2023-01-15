NWAC Men's Basketball: Steward, Lower Columbia strangle Grays Harbor

Behind 22 points from Emanuel Steward, Lower Columbia dismantled Grays Harbor 102-53 at Myklebust Gymnasium, Saturday.

Lower Columbia (12-4, 2-0 league) took care of business against the winless Chokers, playing just their fifth game of the season. Grays Harbor looked overmatched from the outset both physically and athletically against the hosts.

The Red Devils opened up a 14-4 lead as Jonah Zeller made a strong move on the low block to dunk over 6-foot-9 sophomore Mason Dineen before Kaden Horn drilled a three-pointer. After Gig Harbor’s Jeshua Hardie scored to cut Lower Columbia’s lead to 16-7 with just over 14 minutes to play in the first half, LCC ripped off a 26-4 run to seize a commanding 42-11 lead with 8:17 remaining.

Lower Columbia got whatever it wanted on the offensive end in the first half. The team shot 63 percent from the field (21-for-33) including 6-for-11 from three-point range where the guard tandem of Horn and the sophomore Steward found a fair number of good looks. Horn finished with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Red Devils went into the half up 40, 62-22.

“We just had to come out with a good mindset,” Lower Columbia guard Sherman Royal III said. “The last couple of games we didn’t come out with enough energy to start the game off. Once we get rebounds, someone has to run. A lot of teams don’t want to run during transition. We did that tonight and got a few buckets and a couple dunks.”

Royal finished with 15 points and five rebounds while shooting 6-for-9 from the field. He did his work in just 16 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Grays Harbor was unable to find points anywhere during the first half. The team shot just 7-for-31 from the field and 6-for-16 from the free-throw line. Even when they had numbers in transition, the Chokers seemed to only make the situation more difficult for themselves.

“We executed really well tonight. I thought we didn’t just settle for shooting threes the whole night,” Lower Columbia coach Mickey Polis said. “We worked the ball around, got the ball where we needed to, which was around the rim and guys did a good job of finishing."

And all of that offense came within the team's preferred style of play.

“We really emphasize not playing that 1-on-1 style of play," Polis explained. "There are certain opportunities to play in iso situations, but we want to move the basketball, get everybody involved and I thought we did a good job of doing that tonight, especially in the first half.”

Polis emptied the bench with under eight minutes to play in the first half and the team up more than 30 points. The lopsided game gave players like Carter McCoy, Mekhi Morris and Ashton Harvey extended minutes to showcase their games. Harvey was particularly good. He finished with a double-double off the bench with 16 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. McCoy chipped in 10 points on just five shots.

“We wanted to use some of our length and our athleticism to our advantage,” Polis added. “And that’s what we tried to do at the beginning of the game. We wanted to get some more possessions. We got some steals and some turnovers and got into transition.”

Lower Columbia turned Grays Harbor over 17 times with the majority of those coming in the first half. LCC also outrebounded Grays Harbor 48-33.

“It’s going to be really difficult,” noted Polis of the team’s second half of the schedule. “We have two tough games on the road here coming up against South Puget Sound and Pierce. All the games in conference play are difficult, especially when you go on the road.”

Royal III and his teammates are looking forward to showing the rest of NWAC the strength of Lower Columbia.

“We can’t take any teams for granted,” Royal III said. “We just have to work on the things that we need to do to be successful. There’s a lot of good teams around the league.”

Lower Columbia plays at South Puget Sound on Wednesday.