ABERDEEN — Emanuel Steward led a stellar Lower Columbia shooting performance in a 93-55 West division win over Grays Harbor, Saturday.

With the win, LCC took a half game lead over Green River atop the West division standings.

Steward shot 7-for-9 from three-point range to lead the Red Devils with 21 points. Lower Columbia finished a robust 55 percent from the field while finishing 15-for-33 from beyond the arc. The Red Devils also went 16-for-20 from the foul line.

It was the second meeting of the season between the two squads. Lower Columbia (18-5, 8-1 league) won the previous meeting on Jan. 14 by a score of 102-53.

The Red Devils got out to a hot start with an 11-2 lead behind Sherman Royal III and Cole Hardy. The first-half lead eventually ballooned to 30-14 as the Red Devils’ offense exploited the smaller Chokers’ defenders repeatedly in the paint.

While Grays Harbor (0-11 overall) fared better in the first half than it did in the first meeting, it wasn’t by much. Lower Columbia held a 43-28 advantage at halftime and coasted to its sixth consecutive win with a 50-point second half.

Kaden Horn scored 19 points in 24 minutes and Cole Hardy chipped in 15 points with a 3-for-6 game from beyond the arc. Royal added 12 points and three steals for the Red Devils.

Jihad Watson led the Chokers with 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting.

Lower Columbia hosts South Puget Sound on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.