NWAC Men's Basketball: Royal III leads Lower Columbia to win over Tacoma

Sherman Royal III scored 20 points to carry Lower Columbia to a 77-69 win over Tacoma, Wednesday at Myklebust Gymnasium as the Red Devils bounced back from a loss to Bellevue last weekend.

Royal III finished 7-for-16 from the field with seven rebounds against Tacoma. Kaden Horn dropped 17 points off the bench and sophomore Emanuel Steward added 15 points for the Red Devils who pulled away from the Titans in the second half to improve to 11-4 on the season.

Lower Columbia shot 46 percent from the field and 8-for-21 from beyond the arc (38 percent). The Red Devils forced 18 turnovers by the Titans.

Tacoma shot just 13-for-26 from the free-throw line in the loss.

Lower Columbia (11-4) hosts Grays Harbor on Saturday at 7 p.m.