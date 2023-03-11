PASCO — The objectives “Be aggressive” and “Be tough” were written on the whiteboard in Lower Columbia’s locker room prior to its Sweet 16 contest with Umpqua, Friday night.

Sherman Royal III took those words to heart.

Royal III finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds on 11-for-19 shooting in leading the Red Devils to an 81-69 win over the South region’s No. 4 seed Umpqua in the NWAC Championship tournament. Emanuel Steward dropped in 13 points with six rebounds and five assists for LCC which advanced to the Elite Eight to play Everett, which thumped Spokane in the opening round of the NWAC Championships.

“The mindset was just to be aggressive. Coach (Polis) wrote some objectives on the board (pregame) and it was to be aggressive and be tough,” explained Royal III. “When I had the ball in my hand, I had an opportunity to make a play so I tried to attack (the basket). That was my mindset.”

It was all about the start for Lower Columbia (24-5 overall) with Royal, Jonah Zeller and Ashton Harvey being aggressive in the paint. The Red Devils played in front after taking a 4-2 lead on a ferocious slam dunk from the 6-foot-10 freshman Zeller.

“We took advantage of the mismatches a lot. We went through this in film, we saw they do a lot of switching, so we just took advantage of those opportunities,” said Royal III.

The excellent first half saw LCC build a 42-30 halftime advantage by virtue of 60 percent field-goal shooting, including 4-for-9 from three-point range. It owned the rebounding edge 17-11, points in the paint 24-18 and committed just three turnovers.

“We emphasized getting the ball inside today because we felt like we had an advantage there and I thought we did,” Lower Columbia coach Mickey Polis stated. “I thought Sherman, Jonah, Ashton and Carter (McCoy) did a fantastic job of pounding it inside in the first half and that was a big reason why we shot 60 percent in the first half.”

Umpqua hung around for much of the first half despite an 11-0 run from Lower Columbia to answer Umpqua’s opening basket. Talon Valdes and Jake Sampson both shot better than 50 percent from the field to keep the pressure on the West Region champion Red Devils. The Riverhawks were within one possession multiple times including at 29-26 after a Jake Sampson basket, but the LCC execution was too good; the Red Devils went on a 13-4 run to close the half.

Umpqua (18-12), which saw its head coach Daniel Leeworthy handed a 10-game suspension when the sun came up Friday for NWAC recruiting violations, clawed to within five points on multiple occasions throughout the second half to keep LCC on its toes.

Sampson led the Riverhawks’ charge with 16 points and three rebounds. He did most of his damage from the free-throw line where he finished 9-for-12. Jake Estep added 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench. He delivered three huge threes, each one felt by Lower Columbia as it struggled to put Umpqua away.

“You got to give a lot of credit to (Umpqua). I thought they did a great job of making some shots in the second half,” Polis said. “I know they only hit three, but it seemed like they were enormous threes.”

Umpqua finished 6-for-16 from beyond the arc and shot 37 percent from the field for the game. Meanwhile, LCC finished the game at 49 percent from the field, had 44 points in the paint and outrebounded Umpqua 40-24.

One area Lower Columbia will look to clean up is its performance from the foul line where it shot just 15-for-32 to allow Umpqua to hang around late.

A Kaden Horn three-point basket after he was given an open look with just over four minutes extended LCC’s lead back out to nine at 67-58, giving LCC the breathing room it needed down the stretch.

“We had a tough time hitting free throws tonight,” noted Polis. “Hopefully we can get that out of our system tonight and we can move on to (Saturday) and we hit them (Saturday).”

Zeller and Horn each added 12 points for the Red Devils offense. Zeller also had three blocks while limited to 24 minutes due to foul trouble. Horn shot 3-for-4 from three to lead the Red Devils.

Lower Columbia earned the No. 1 seed out of the West after winning its division with a 13-1 league record. As a result, it played in the late window Friday with an 8 p.m. tip which meant a long day of hanging around, waiting for the opportunity to begin its tournament.

“It feels good you know,” Steward said. “(We) got the nerves out. We didn’t shoot that well from the free-throw line. (Saturday) we’ll be way better. Our bigs played well. I think we’ll be confident going into the game.”

Lower Columbia was set to face Everett at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Elite Eight at Columbia Basin College. A victory would bring the Red Devils back to Pasco to face the winner of Edmonds versus Clackamas next Saturday at 5 p.m.

