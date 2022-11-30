NWAC Men's Basketball Preview: Veteran Lower Columbia squad ready for revenge tour

A quick perusal of the Lower Columbia College roster for the men’s basketball team reveals lots of S’s and O’s and periods in that order. They hold an obvious meaning, but a less obvious one whispers where the former screams.

The nature of two-year sports is turnover. Players come in. Players graduate, transfer, or otherwise leave for a variety of reasons. It’s hard to find continuity with the incredibly short amount of time players spend on campus.

But the Red Devils have that this season. Specifically, they have nine sophomores, a handful of which are three-year players.

“It’s really nice as a coach, because we can go to the locker room and make adjustments and they’ll make the adjustments,” Polis said. “We’re mature enough to say, ‘Hey guys, here’s what we’re gonna do.’ It speaks volumes of the maturity and focus this group has.”

Maturity is a very good word to describe the Red Devils.

Twice last weekend at its own tournament LCC faced deficits — to Mt. Hood in the opener and then to Everett in the championshp — and both times came roaring back to claim wins. It takes a mature group to go into the locker room and breathe, make adjustments, and keep competing. There was no panic, even in a playoff-like final against a team they very well may see again in March.

And LCC has an edge.

A year ago, the Red Devils won the West Division with a 19-7 (11-3) mark, but fell in the opening round of the NWAC Tournament to Spokane by a score of 64-63 after blowing a 12-point halftime lead.

That loss is front and center in the minds of the experienced and talented Red Devils.

“That loss stuck with us through the entire summer and all the workouts and stuff,” sophomore wing Sherman Royal III said. “Coaches bring it up. When we’re not having good practices and stuff like that, he brings up the loss because we should’ve won that game.”

That pain created the edge. And now a new crop of Red Devils are ready to make it work to their advantage.

“This is a new team, and we’re more connected as a team,” Royal added. “We weren’t that much connected of a team last year, but we’re more connected as a team on and off the court, friendships we build and stuff like that.”

That’s a common sentiment about the 2022-23 rendition of the LCC men’s team — Togetherness. Cohesion. Connection.

Those words keep coming up.

“The big one from last year was we were super talented, but I don’t think we played well together at all,” sophomore wing Cole Hardy said. “We had a lot of different guys who wanted to be selfish and we weren’t a good team. But I think this year we’re a lot better team and we want to work together. We definitely play for each other more.”

LCC sophomore big man Ashton Harvey sees things the same way.

“We’re having fun seeing each other do good,” Harvey said after winning the Red Devil Classic. “We know if we do this the rest of the season we can progress.”

But do Polis and his assistant Allan Brown have a team talented enough, at least, to right the wrong of last season’s end?

LCC is anchored by guards Emmanuel Steward, Cameron Holden, Kaden and Mekhi Morris. Scoring and rebounding and defense can come from wings Royal, Cole Hardy, Carter McCoy and Jake Leitz, and in the middle stand Harvey and Jonah Zeller.

It helps the camaraderie, to be sure, that many of the players are local, or local-ish at least. Holden and Harvey are from Longview (R.A. Long and Mark Morris, respectively). Jake Leitz is from Cathlament and Carter McCoy comes from Chehalis. This means they’re around a lot, even in the summer, and they’ve had ample chance to work on the very things that led to that oh-so-frustrating loss to end last season: free throw shooting, ball security, and playing off two feet.

“You take those things that happened in that particular game and say, ‘Okay, we gotta rededicate ourselves to some of the things that are gonna help us, fundamental stuff that are gonna help us be better players,’” Polis said. “And the guys have worked really, really hard over the offseason. They all made huge strides from the first year to the second year with us, and that’s usually when the growth happens. So it’s nice to see that blossoming.”

As has become standard, Polis has recruited a springy, athletic, long bunch, one that can get out and run with the best in the conference. It showed its ability to do that in a blowout win over defending NWAC champion Yakima Valley in the semifinals of the Red Devil Classic on Saturday, racing to a 34-4 early lead with an exciting brand of basketball that had Myklebust Gymnasium bursting at the seams.

And then again, the edge.

This wouldn’t be so much a thing if LCC was sporting an all-new roster, one with only few familiar faces from the year before.

But nine? LCC has just two freshmen in the rotation. Everyone else either played a year ago or redshirted, and those redshirts are on the bench and travel with the team. They were around. They felt the agony and frustration of such a fine regular season suffering such a whimper of a finish.

And they’re aiming to fix it.

“It doesn’t sit right with a lot of us,” Steward, another one of those jilted sophomores, said. “I think we have that chip on our shoulder.”