NWAC men's basketball: Pomeroy's hot shooting leads LCC over Centralia

With under six seconds left on the clock in the first, Pomeroy took an inbounds pass and flew down the court, getting all the way to the rack and putting up a layup as the buzzer sounded to break his previous career high in just one half of action.

He didn’t slow down in the second half, either, continuing to fill it up from long range and act as the star scorer Polis asked for. Less than two minutes in, he hit his second three-pointer of the half to break 20 points for the first time in his LCC career.

Battling cramps most of the second half, Pomeroy finished as the only Red Devil in double-figures with 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting. He went 5-for-10 from beyond the arc — the rest of the LCC roster combined to go 3-for-21.

“He really put a lot of effort into his game this offseason during COVID time, and you can really tell the improvement he’s made,” Polis said.

Pomeroy’s hot shooting helped LCC overcome a discrepancy down low, as Centralia outscored the Devils 34-26 in the paint and had 11 second-chance points — to LCC’s two — on seven offensive rebounds.