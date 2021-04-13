NWAC men's basketball: Pomeroy's hot shooting leads LCC over Centralia

The LCC men’s basketball team picked up where it left off before COVID-19 in terms of defending its home court, stretching its winning streak at Myklebust Gymnasium to 464 days — that’s six games, including the gap — with a 68-61 victory over Centralia to start the 2021 season.
The Red Devils came into Tuesday in a paradox. Despite having the offseason stretch longer than a year, a COVID-related shutdown in late March sent the program into quarantine for two weeks, where the Devils were limited to Zoom meetings and scouting film on Hudl. Once they got out of their rooms, they had just two practices to get ready for their opener.
“We had some time to talk about it, but not a lot of time to implement it,” coach Mickey Polis said. “But for the most part, they did a pretty good job.”
Once the game tipped off, though, it quickly became the Taylor Pomeroy show. The sophomore, who only hit double-figures once last season, took a bit of time to get going, but burst out with 10 points in the final four and a half minutes of the first half.
“It’s nice when Taylor hits a couple shots and he starts letting us feel a little more comfortable,” Polis said. “We need Taylor to score. He’s our prolific scorer, and he’s going to have to put the ball through the hoop. When he starts doing that, everyone else started clicking.”
With under six seconds left on the clock in the first, Pomeroy took an inbounds pass and flew down the court, getting all the way to the rack and putting up a layup as the buzzer sounded to break his previous career high in just one half of action.
He didn’t slow down in the second half, either, continuing to fill it up from long range and act as the star scorer Polis asked for. Less than two minutes in, he hit his second three-pointer of the half to break 20 points for the first time in his LCC career.
Battling cramps most of the second half, Pomeroy finished as the only Red Devil in double-figures with 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting. He went 5-for-10 from beyond the arc — the rest of the LCC roster combined to go 3-for-21.
“He really put a lot of effort into his game this offseason during COVID time, and you can really tell the improvement he’s made,” Polis said.
Pomeroy’s hot shooting helped LCC overcome a discrepancy down low, as Centralia outscored the Devils 34-26 in the paint and had 11 second-chance points — to LCC’s two — on seven offensive rebounds.
Centralia’s physicality — combined with a bit of a cold stretch offensively for LCC — allowed the Trailblazers to claw back from what had been an 11-point lead for the Red Devils in the second half, even taking a 53-52 lead with 6:16 remaining.
From that point on, though, LCC found its own grit down low, pulling down five of its eight offensive rebounds on the night in the final five minutes, including one diving board by freshman Marlon Lundrgren off a missed free throw that got Polis so fired up that he jumped up to chest-bump the 6-foot, 5-inch Swede in the ensuing timeout.
“A lot of it is toughness plays, where we’re around the rim and we’ve got to get the ball,” Polis said. “They were getting it, and we weren’t. At the end, in the last three or four minutes, we got a lot of those rebounds."
Sherman Royal had nine points and led the Red Devils with eight rebounds. Solomon Campbell put up nine points in 21 minutes off the bench and added five boards. Ky-Mani Pollard filled out the stat sheet for LCC with six points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
LCC (1-0) is set to host Grays Harbor College on Friday.