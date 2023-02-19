Let us, for a moment, talk about practice.

The Lower Columbia men’s basketball team has won eight straight games, and after an 89-61 wire-to-wire win over Pierce, is steamrolling toward the NWAC Tournament.

But to explain the strikingly good form and increasingly various sources of contributions, we have to talk about practice.

The Red Devils don’t practice long. They aren’t marathon sessions that are designed to break a player down. It’s not boot camp. Instead, they are short bursts of competition. Honest attempts to simulate the intensity and stakes of game action.

And it works. Or has been working.

“Eight in a row feels great,” LCC coach Mickey Polis. “But, as a coach, we’ve still got business to take care of. And we got to continue to get better, continue to execute.”

Jonah Zeller had 15 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double as a Red Devil and easily has best 40 minutes in red. It was supplemented by 15 points from Ashton Harvey and 10 from Kaden Horn.

Polis hesitated to subscribe to the idea that in a run like this everyone has a game. It’s not the baseball adage of a different guy every day.

Instead, it’s these practice sessions.

“We get into it in practice sometimes because we’re keeping it competitive,” Zeller said. “Just so everyone’s giving maximum effort.”

Saturday’s dismantling of Pierce is encouraging.

First, these same Raiders gave LCC everything it could’ve asked for last month in a 67-66 nail-biter, which also served as starting point for this eight-game streak.

True, Pierce was without the NWAC’s fourth leading scorer in Michael Ajayi, who is good for 22 points a game.

But still, the Raiders have a bunch of quick guards who can give a backcourt trouble. And Saturday at Myklebust Gymnasium was no different.

LCC committed a season-high 23 turnovers. It was twice as many giveaways as the Red Devils had in its last two games combined. It was the most since LCC turned it over 20 times in a blowout win over Clark in December.

But those turnovers weren’t compounded. Pierce got just 15 points off those 23 turnovers, which speaks to LCC’s short memory.

Still, the turnover thing is something Polis called “concerning” nonetheless.

“Hopefully that was a little bit of an enigma for us,” Polis said. “We haven’t had something like that (in awhile). But they’re a good defensive team.”

Remember early in the season when LCC was spotting leads, assuming it could come back? Remember early in the season when LCC was super comfortable trailing and won a bunch of those games anyway?

Remember a bit later in the season when LCC realized it couldn’t do that anymore?

This win over the Raiders demonstrated that.

The Red Devils, using its top-five defense pulled ahead 11-0 and held Pierce without a 3-pointer for 18 minutes.

We’ve discussed many times how LCC’s roster construction lends itself to defensive excellence. Its general lack of redundancy the chief factor there.

It was the defense that really did the heavy lifting on Saturday. And it made the offense’s job easy.

“It’s nice that we won, but really we focus on the next game,” Zeller said. “As soon as we’re down with the game, we move on, we focus on the next game. I think that’s part of where our success comes from.”

Lower Columbia is tied atop the West division with Green River and has three regular season games left, with just one of those slated for their home court.

The Red Devils visit Centralia on Wednesday at 6 p.m., then are back home on Saturday for sophomore night, before finishing up at Green River in a huge showdown that could very well decide the division.